'As I said before...':Messi opens up after breaking the record of Cristiano Ronaldo

Why you're reading this: Lionel Messi has been one of the most acclaimed footballers in the world. The 36 year old led his country to a third World Cup triumph last year in Qatar as Argentina defeated France in the summit clash. The player also is on the verge of joining MLS outfit Inter Miami ending his two season stint with Paris Saint-Germain

Messi was FC Barcelona's blue-eyed boy as he won several titles with the Spanish giants

As Barcelona's financial struggle loomed they were forced to let go of their prized asset back in 2021\

Messi's arrival in the USA will open a massive window of opportunity for football lovers.

Lionel Messi opens up on breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's records

Lionel Messi's on the pitch rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo has been enjoyed by all. Both players have been at the top of their game in the last several years and have broken numerous records on their own. Messi's recent World Cup triumph seemed to have fulfilled all his aspirations and the player is on his way to conquer another continent.

He recently broke Cristiano Ronaldos' record of scoring the most number of goals in the top five European leagues. Messi's tally of 496 goals now stands to be the highest number when it comes to goal scoring record in the top five European leagues. In an interaction with beIN Sport, the player was asked about his feeling of breaking the record but he doesn't seem to be very excited as he replied, “No, just a little bit. As I said before, at this stage of my career, I don’t focus on that anymore.

“I focus on what I was able to achieve with Argentina and the club level where I was lucky enough to win important titles like the UCL or Club World Cup, leagues, cups.

“I was lucky enough to win everything, and that’s really what will remain at the end of my career. Of course, you have the goals and records, but, I think, they are secondary apart from the fact that they are nice recognitions."