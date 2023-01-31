Lionel Messi Names 'most Difficult' Match Of World Cup, It's Not France Or Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi has revealed which team was the toughest to beat for Argentina, in their winning campaign at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The Argentine team was off to a poor start at the marquee footballing event with a 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia, which was their last loss of the 2022 World Cup. Speaking in an interview with Argentina radio station Urban Play on Monday, Messi revealed that Mexico was the toughest side they clashed against in Qatar.

Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 with Messi and Enzo Fernandez scoring and went on to finish at the top of the group standings after beating Poland. Messi said the match against Mexico was tough because the score remained 0-0 until Messi scored in the 64th minute. This was a do-or-die clash for the eventual champions as a loss would have ended their campaign.

"We had to win no matter what and that makes you play differently"

“The match with Mexico was the most difficult because of everything that was at stake and it was the one we played the worst, because we had to win no matter what and that makes you play differently,” the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said. After beating Mexico by 2-0, Messi and Co. claimed a 2-0 win over Poland and advanced into the Round of 16. While the loss against Saudi Arabia had dented their self-confidence, the team jumped back with the thumping win over Mexico.

Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar

Argentina then earned a 2-1 win against Australia, before a 4-3 win over the Netherlands in a penalty shootout. The match against the Netherlands also made headlines for a violent episode involving players from both sides. The Dutch and Argentine players were involved in a heated on-field clash.

In the next round, Croatia suffered a 0-3 loss to Argentina in the semi-final, before the South American side beat France 4-2 in the World Cup final in the shootout. This was the first World Cup title win for Argentina since Diego Maradona led the team to glory in 1986. Messi received the golden ball award for being the best player in the tournament.