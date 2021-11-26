Lionel Messi Or Cristiano Ronaldo? Frank Lampard Changes Opinion On Who Has 'the Edge Now'

Former Chelsea manager and Premier League legend Frank Lampard is the latest to voice his opinion on the age-old Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate, as he admitted he has recently changed his stance on the same. During a conversation with Gary Neville on Overlap, Lampard agreed that he has always been a Messi fan, however, after watching Neville’s argument on the case, he has started favoring Ronaldo now. Both Messi and Ronaldo share a record no. of 11 Ballon d’Or awards among them, out of the last 12 Ballon d’Or awards, showing their dominance over global football.

As reported by Mirror, replying to a question posed by Neville on the Overlap, Lampard said, “You know what, I've always been a Messi man... and then I watched your debate with Carra (Jamie Carragher) recently. actually think for what Ronaldo's output and actual numbers and goals in big finals, and semi-finals like we've seen. I think I maybe give him the edge now. That's gonna start a load of hate now." Earlier, Neville and Carragher were involved in an argument over who is the best player ever, which ended up influencing the former Chelsea boss’ thinking.

What did Gary Neville say about the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate?

As per Mirror, during his conversation with Carragher, Neville argued, “So if you think about who is the greatest player of all time, I do think he is the greatest football player who has ever lived. He is the player who could win me a football match in the most different ways. He is the most complete player. There is no doubt that Messi has scored an obscene amount of goals, he is a ridiculous player. But Ronaldo, the three big differences are the headers, that Ronaldo has scored four or five times more, the wrong-footed goals, that Ronaldo has scored 30 or 40 percent more, and he has scored more penalties”.

Both legendary footballers made team changes in the summer transfer window 2021, as Messi exited Barcelona after his 21-year stint and joined Paris Saint-Germain, while Ronaldo returned from Juventus to Manchester United to start his second stint with the club where he became a legend. Despite not being at their peak, Messi and Ronaldo have been impressive this season so far. Both of them have been also nominated for the Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best Player of 2021 Awards.

(Image: AP)