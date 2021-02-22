Lionel Messi Overtakes Xavi To Become Barcelona's Most Capped Player In LaLiga History

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi scored from the spot against Cadiz in the LaLiga, but could not helo his side win the clash on Sunday. Despite the setback for the Blaugrana, Messi has gone on to set another record to his name. With his appearance against Cadiz, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has overtaken former teammate Xavi as Barcelona's most-capped player in LaLiga.

Also Read | Lionel Messi transfer latest: Rivaldo says star may have played last UCL game at Camp Nou

Messi breaks Xavi record of most LaLiga appearances for Barcelona

After being included in the starting line up against Cadiz, Messi overtook Xavi's previous record of having made the most appearances for Barcelona. Xavi, who is currently at the helm as the manager with Qatari outfit Al Sadd, managed 505 appearances in LaLiga while donning the Blaugrana shirt.

Leo #Messi in #BarçaCádiz:



👉 Surpassed Xavi for most @LaLigaEN games in Barça history (506)

👉 Scored his 1st goal against Cádiz, the 38th different La Liga team he has scored against

👉 Scored his 16th goal this season, tied with Luis Suárez for most in La Liga pic.twitter.com/509kYeWW22 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 22, 2021

And Messi has now overtaken the tally, with his 506th appearance coming up against Cadiz. Having made his league debut for the Catalan giants in October 2004, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently plying his trade for the 17th straight season. Besides, he is also the highest goal scorer in the history of the competition, scoring 460 times in all.

Apart from Messi, Sergio Busquets achieved an exceptional milestone when he played against Cadiz. The Spanish midfielder has now managed 400 appearances in the competition for Barcelona, becoming only the fourth player in the club history to rake up the impeccable record.

Also Read | Lionel Messi transfer latest: Man City gear up after Pep Guardiola's post-match comments

Barcelona vs Cadiz: Lionel Messi scores but club fail to bag win

Meanwhile, Barcelona arrived in the game at the back of seven successive LaLiga wins, apart from being undefeated in the previous 10 games. Interestingly, Barcelona were handed a defeat by Cadiz, 10 Matchdays prior. And Messi put his side in the lead this time around.

Barcelona were awarded a penalty after midfielder Pedri was fouled inside the box. Messi made no mistake to bag the lead from the spot. Just when the Camp Nou outfit appeared to be heading towards a narrow win, Clement Lenglet committed a foul on Ruben Sobrino with Alex Hernandez equalising from the spot.

Also Read | Bayern chairman LAUGHS at Messi's Barcelona contract, says salary situation should change

LaLiga standings update as Barcelona next play Elche

A victory would have seen Barcelona cut down league leaders Atletico Madrid's lead to six points. But a draw propelled Barcelona to sit third in the LaLiga standings, trailing Diego Simeone's men by 8, even as Real Madrid claimed the second spot with 52 points. The Camp Nou outfit will next play Elche on Wednesday.

Also Read | Barcelona fans insult PSG chief on arrival in Catalunya, chant ‘Leave Messi Alone, Thief!'

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter