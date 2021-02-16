Bayern Chairman LAUGHS At Messi's Barcelona Contract, Says Salary Situation Should Change

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge shared his thoughts on the humongous Lionel Messi contract which was leaked into the media. Lionel Messi saw his contract details being leaked at the start of the new year as Spanish media publication El Mundo reported that Barcelona pay Messi €138,000,000 per season.

It went on to share how Lionel Messi is one of the highest-earning footballers in the world right now and has already received over €555,237,000 in his previous four seasons with FC Barcelona. The leaked document stated that Messi had pocketed over €511,540,00 and will earn more with the Argentine still having over five months left in his contract with the Catalan giants.

Recently, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke with Corriere and mentioned how he laughed after finding out about the Lionel Messi contract situation. He went on to mention that he could do nothing more than congratulating Lionel Messi for getting such an astronomical contract for FC Barcelona. However, the Bayern Munich Chairman also went on to mention how he feels that the salary situation needs to be changed.

Lionel Messi will not be a Bayern Münich target in the summer. Rummenigge to Corriere: “I laughed when I saw Messi's contract with Barcelona... I can only say congrats to him for obtaining an astronomical contract. But this salary situation needs to be changed”. 🔴 #Bayern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 16, 2021

This is not the first time that the Bayern Munich chief has expressed shock after learning about the financial situation at FC Barcelona and understanding their finances in recent times. Speaking to Sky Germany earlier this month, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge mentioned how he "almost choked" on his breakfast after learning about Barcelona's debt and discovered more about the financial crisis the Catalan giants are going through. He went on to mention how he could not have been able to sleep at night if Bayern Munch were as deep in debt as Barcelona are.

🎙Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 🇩🇪 [Bayern CEO]: "I read about Barcelona's debts while having breakfast and I almost choked." [Sky Germany] #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/CqBUaGzqnX — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) February 1, 2021

However, the situation might soon change for FC Barcelona as they could likely start their next LaLiga campaign without the talismanic Argentine attacker. Lionel Messi has entered the final few months of his contract as his deal with FC Barcelona ends in June 2021. With less than 5 months left on the deal, Lionel Messi's transfer news is gathering up speed with the Argentine attacker linked with moves to England, France, Argentina, and even the USA.

Bayern transfer news: Dayot Upamecano agrees to Munich switch

The treble winners had to suffer from a few financial implications amid the pandemic but have been pretty successful with their approach in the transfer market. Bayern Munich have made quick moves and recently announced the signing of highly-rated French defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga champions have acquired one of the best talents in German football who will heavily strengthen their squad. The French defender is a welcome reinforcement to Bayern Munich's defence as they could see their centre-back duo of Jerome Boateng and David Alaba leave next summer. The duo is reported to be seeking a move away from the Allianz Arena in the next transfer window with various clubs fighting for their respective signatures.

