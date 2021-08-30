Lionel Messi Poses With Reims Goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic's Son After Making PSG Debut

A day that all football fans were waiting for finally took place on Sunday night as Lionel Messi made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain against Reims in their Ligue 1 clash. PSG won the game 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Kylian Mbappe but the big highlight was when Messi was substituted on for Neymar in the 65th minute of the game. The Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic did not waste the chance to ask Messi for a photograph with one of his children after the match. As Messi was on his off the pitch, Rajkovic approached the 34-year-old and asked him for a photo. Messi of course accepted and got the picture clicked. It was later uploaded by his wife on her Instagram account.

Messi also bumped into French legend Thierry Henry and was asked to sign a banner. A surreal ending for Messi in his debut game for PSG however, in the match itself, there was not much from Messi as he was constantly fouled but there were a few moments of good linkup play with his new teammates. Messi will most likely be making his home debut on September 12, against Clermont Foot after the international break where he will walk out to a full capacity Parc des Princes.

Pochettino talks about "important win" against Reims

Mauricio Pochettino spoke about the game to PSGTV saying that it was an important win and keeping the clean sheet will help build the team's confidence. He also spoke about Messi's debut and his mindset since joining. "It was important to win and to get the clean sheet, it will help build our confidence. 4 games and 12 points is great for the international break. So yes I’m really really happy. Messi? He’s happy too with the squad and with his teammates. He wants to continue working, and I’m sure we’ll be even better."

Four out of four for PSG

PSG have started their hunt for the Ligue 1 titles in the best possible fashion having won all four of their games so far. Heading into the international break, Pochettino would want it no other way. They currently sit at the top of the table two points ahead of Angers. Lille, last year's champions, sit down at the 10th spot after a shaky start to their season having drawn two, lost one, and won only a game so far. PSG will take on Clermont Foot on September 12 at the Parc des Princes and will be hoping to carry on their perfect start.

