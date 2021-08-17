Lionel Messi PSG Debut: When Will Argentine Superstar First Appear For Ligue 1 Giants

Lionel Messi made one of the biggest transfer moves in the sport's history when he signed a two-year deal, with an option to extend by another, for Paris Saint-Germain on August 11. Before that, he was on holiday with his family after winning the Copa America with Argentina about a month ago. Messi has already worn the PSG jersey, but when will he be wearing it for his debut game?

That is the question on everyone's mind right now as he has been seen training with his new teammates. PSG have already started their search for the Ligue 1 title with a 2-1 win against Troyes and then a 4-2 victory over Strasbourg. Their next match is on Friday against Brest; however, he will not be playing this game as he only just started to train, so PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino would most likely want him to get in some training sessions before he can step out on the pitch.

According to AS, Messi's debut could be pushed until September 12 specifically to make his first appearance in front of a full crowd at the Parc des Princes. But according to Sky Sports, he is expected to make his debut away against Reims on August 29, however, if he makes his debut on August 29 or the week after is something we will have to wait and see.

What Pochettino has to say

Before the 4-2 victory, Pochettino said, "Today was Leo's second training session, a month after the Copa final. The idea is to see how he feels so he can make his debut. Everyone has seen it, for the last few days Leo has had an amazing reception. He is a special boy and we are staff who listen to players and we are going to talk to him to find out what he needs and when he will be ready."

Messi on his debut

Messi, at the time of his signing in his first press conference with PSG, spoke about when he expects to make his debut, saying, “I don't know when my debut will be. I have just returned from vacation, I have been rested for a month. Honestly, I don't know when I'll be back. I met the coach and the staff yesterday. I will probably have to do some preparation, start training, and when I'm ready I'll start playing," he added. "I will see depending on the preparation, the training, my feelings, but when the staff finds me ready, I will start with a lot of desire."

(Image Credits: @PSG_English - Twitter)