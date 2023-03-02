Lionel Messi Receives Mind-boggling Offer That Will Trump Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract

Lionel Messi might soon follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo as the Argentine forward could be the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad FC. Messi's current contract is scheduled to expire at the end of the current season and he hasn't committed his future to Paris Saint Germain as of now. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr this year in a mouthwatering two-year contract this year.

As per journalist Joan Fontes Al-Ittihad is ready to splash the money as they are willing to offer Lionel Messi a whopping €88 million per season to join the club.

🧨El club Al-Ittihad FC Jeddah de la Arabia Saudita estaría en disposición de hacer una oferta mareante para conseguir los servicios de Leo Messi. 88 millones de euros anuales para convertirlo en el jugador mejor pagado de la historia del fútbol en un contrato de 2 temporadas🧨 pic.twitter.com/TGQZilzOq1 — Dongcast (@JoanFontes) February 28, 2023

Lionel Messi set to be offered whopping salary by Saudi Arabian outfit: Reports

Another Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal appeared to be close to acquiring his service as they were reportedly interested in hiring the player. Al Hilal manager Ramon Diaz also opened up on the arrival of Messi. "Saudi Arabia has the chance to buy Messi now, imagine the power this country has.

"We are waiting for that now."

This could be a big statement for Saudi Pro League as after La Liga, two stalwarts now could be seen in the same football league after several years if Messi does accept the proposal. Messi was recently adjudged the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award in Paris. The 35-year-old eventually went on to lift the FIFA World Cup last year defeating France in the final in Qatar.

Talks have been held regarding a possible extension with the entourage of the Argentine forward but both parties failed to reach a substantive conclusion.

PSG's Champions League future is also hanging over a thread. They couldn't take their home advantage as they succumbed to a narrow defeat to Bayern Munich in the round of 16 first leg. If they crash out of the continental competition it would be a severe blow to their ambition to keep Messi at Parc des Princes.

The €88m annual wage could eclipse the €70m salary drawn by Ronaldo at Al Nassr.