Lionel Messi Robbed In Paris Hotel; Items Worth Thousands Of Pounds Stolen

In a shocking development, it was reported that Lionel Messi was the victim of a robbery that was committed in his hotel room. Thieves reportedly stole cash and jewellery last Wednesday from his five-star hotel room in Le Royal Monceau, Paris.

It is believed that a gang entered via an unlocked balcony door after scaling the outside of the building via the roof. Moreover, three other rooms were also targeted as the thieves robbed valuables worth thousands of pounds. One female victim reported that her earrings, necklace and money were all missing when she returned.

Lionel Messi robbed at Le Royal Monceau in Paris

According to the Sun, Lionel Messi and three others were robbed at hotel Le Royal Monceau in Paris. Speaking of the robbery, one female victim said,

"To pay a fortune for somewhere fancy and secure and have someone walk in your room is very disturbing. The police told us they saw two men with a bag on the roof on CCTV cameras, but they could not identify them. They said three other robberies were also reported. A Moroccan guy in the next room told me he had his watch stolen."

It is believed that the hotel did not believe the female victim until the police got involved. As per the Sun, a police spokesperson said that there has undoubtedly been a 'very serious security breach,' which is being investigated. The spokesperson added that there was evidence to suggest that 'an experienced gang was responsible.'

The astonishing incident took place even though the police has ramped up security since Messi arrived at the hotel in August. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner moved into the hotel with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and their three children after his transfer from Barcelona to PSG this summer transfer window. The club's fans have gathered outside the hotel every day with the hope that they would be able to see their hero.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for PSG against Manchester City

Although Manchester City dominated PSG for most of the match, they still could not stop Lionel Messi from scoring. After Idrissa Gueye had made it 1-0 in the 8th minute, Messi grabbed the headlines by scoring his first goal for the Ligue 1 giants in the 74th minute. The Argentine international hit a fantastic curling shot past Ederson to help PSG win 2-0.