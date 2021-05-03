Lionel Messi Scores Landmark 50th Free-kick For Barcelona As LaLiga Title Race Heats Up

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi kept Barcelona in the LaLiga title race by scoring two second-half goals against Valencia on Sunday night as the Catalans beat Los Che 3-2 at the Mestalla. The Argentine cancelled out Gabriel Paulista’s opener in the 57th minute, converting from close-range after his initial penalty had been saved. Antoine Griezmann then put the visitors 2-1 up shortly afterwards before Messi made it 3-1 with an absolute peach of a free-kick, his 50th from dead-ball situations for Barcelona.

Valencia vs Barcelona highlights: Trio of second-half goals keep Barcelona in hunt for LaLiga title

Following a goalless first half, a 50th-minute strike from Valencia's Gabriel looked to have Barcelone on the ropes as they tried to keep pace with leaders Atletico Madrid. Barcelona were then awarded a penalty in the 57th minute but Messi's spot-kick was saved by former Barcelona goalkeeper Cillessen. However, the ball fell kindly to the Argentine inside the box following a scrap for the ball and he made no mistake from close range.

Antoine Griezmann then put Barcelona ahead just a few minutes later when he poked home from close range as well after Cillessen spilt a cross from Jordi Alba on the left. Lionel Messi then scored his 50th free-kick goal for Barcelona with 20 minutes left on the clock to make it 3-1. Although Carlos Soler struck a brilliant goal for Valencia from outside the area as full-time approached, Barcelona were able to see out the victory and remain in the hunt for the LaLiga title.





Lionel Messi free-kick record: Barcelona ace reaches landmark 50 goals from free-kicks

With his brace against Valencia, Messi now has 28 goals in LaLiga this season and he is leading the race for the Pichichi award as well. However, he also reached a landmark of 50 free-kick goals for Barcelona. Out of those, 39 have come in the Spanish top division. Messi, Barcelona's all-time top scorer tool his overall tally to 670 strikes for the Catalan outfit.

LaLiga title race heats up as Barcelona secure win over Valencia

The victory for Barcelona put Ronald Koeman's side on 74 points, good enough for second place in LaLiga, ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference and two behind first-placed Atleti. However, Barcelona will play Atleti in a crunch, and a potentially title-deciding fixture on May 8. There are still four matchdays remaining in LaLiga with the title race set to go down to the wire.

Image Credits - FC Barcelona Twitter