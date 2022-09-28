Lionel Messi Scores Superb Grounded Free-kick Goal For Argentina Vs Jamaica; WATCH

Argentina edged closer to Italy's world record unbeaten streak after beating Jamaica 3-0 in a World Cup warm-up friendly in New Jersey. Julian Alvarez gave Argentina the lead in the first half before Lionel Messi scored a brace after coming on as a second-half substitute. The brace from Lionel Messi also took his international goals tally to 90 in 164 appearances. Argentina have now gone 35 matches unbeaten in a streak stretching back to 2019. The two-time World Cup champions are just two shy of Italy’s world record unbeaten run of 37 matches which happened between 2018 and 2022.

Messi came onto the pitch in the 56th minute of the match in place of striker Lautaro Martinez. The PSG star scored his first goal of the match in the 86th minute, by placing his shot into the bottom corner past Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner bagged his second of the night and third for the team from a freekick. The 35-year-old hit a low curling shot which went underneath the Jamaican team wall into the bottom corner from a free-kick.

The match also witnessed fans trying to get closer to the superstar by invading the pitch. One shirtless fan attempted to get Messi to autograph his back before he was bundled to the floor by security staff. Another fan attempted to get a selfie only to be stopped by security when he almost reached near Argentina skipper.

Coach Lionel Scaloni made eight changes from the starting lineup following Friday’s 3-0 win Honduras with Di Maria and Giovani Lo Celso getting the start. Emiliano Martínez replaced Geronimo Rulli in the goal. The match which was dominated by Argentina team right from the first half whistle. The Albicelestes went ahead in the match after just 13 minutes after striker Martinez went past Jamaica’s Damion Lowe and provided the pass to Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, to tuck the ball into the net with a low finish from close range.

Alvarez almost doubled the lead and bagged his second of the night with a curling shot which went just wide. Midfielder Guido Rodriguez also came close to getting his name on the scoresheet but was unable to direct his volley at the back post on target. Messi completed the formalities in the second half, scoring goals in the 86th and 89th minute of the match. Argentina will open their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia before talking on Mexico and Poland in their group.