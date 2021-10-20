Lionel Messi Shares Warm Hug With Ronaldinho Ahead Of PSG Vs Leipzig Champions League Game

Lionel Messi's panenka penalty sealed the deal for Paris Saint Germain last night against RB Leipzig with the french team winning their Champions League match 3-2. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG in the 9th minute before Lionel Messi found the back of the net twice in 67th and 74th minute to seal the deal for Mauricio Pochenttino coached team. Ahead of the PSG vs Leipzig crunch match at Parc des Princes Lionel Messi was seen taking time out from the warm-up to embrace ex-Barcelona FC legend, Ronaldinho who had come to watch the match.

PSG vs Leipzig: Lionel Messi greets Ronaldinho

In the video, Ronaldinho can be seen walking pitchside and first greeting PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma before embracing Lionel Messi. The video of the two greeting each other has gone viral. Both Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho had glittering careers at Barcelona. Ronaldinho rose to fame following some amazing performances for PSG at the start of his career before making a move to Barcelona in 2003.

Moment when Messi ran off the pitch to go hug Ronaldinho. 😊pic.twitter.com/Rg9Xsry7xV — Fuegoleon (@Waffirian_) October 19, 2021

Ronaldinho played 207 matches for Barcelona over a carer spanning for five years during which he scored an impressive 94 goals and helped the Catalan club to La Liga titles in 2005 and 2006. During the time at Barcelona Ronaldinho won Ballon d’Or in 2005 before helping the club to the Champions League glory the following year.

Messi on the other hand made his Barcelona debut in October 2004 and since then never looked back winning every trophy at the club level. Ronaldinho was the man who assisted Messi's first-ever goal for the Blaugrana versus Albacete in 2005 following which the Argentine superstar went on to score another 671 goals in Barcelona's colours over a career spanning 16 memorable years before joining PSG on a free transfer.

PSG vs Leipzig higlights

Kylian Mbappe put the hosts in the lead, by slamming a shot into the bottom corner on the counter-attack. However, RB Leipzig stunned the PSG fans as they took the lead in the match with Andre Silva and Nordi Mukiele finding the back of the net following crosses from Angelino. Lionel Messi had a shot tipped onto the post and tapped the rebound into an empty net - and then scored a Panenka penalty to win the game. PSG won a penalty deep into injury time, but instead of Messi stepping up for a hat-trick, Mbappe took it instead - and skied it over the bar.