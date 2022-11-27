Lionel Messi Sings, Dances In Jubilation As Argentina Celebrate Victory In Must-win Clash

After leading his side to a 2-0 victory against Mexico on November 26, Argentine captain Lionel Messi celebrated with his team by singing and dancing in jubilation in the dressing room. The 35-year-old was the architect of Argentina's win as he scored the first goal for the side in the 64th minute before assisting a goal for Enzo Fernandez in the 87th minute.

Lionel Messi sings & dances after Argentina's win over Mexico

As seen in the video below, Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentina team can be seen celebrating in joy after their important win against Mexico on Saturday. The Albicelestes will now hope to carry this momentum in their last group-stage game against Poland to ensure that they qualify for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Lionel Messi and the Argentina 🇦🇷 squad dancing after a win against Mexico 😂😂😂🐐❤️🇦🇷👽 #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/IEB7msoCcE — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) November 26, 2022

Lionel Messi equals Maradona's record in must-win game

Lionel Messi scored an outstanding goal for Argentina in the 64th minute to put his side ahead. In the process, he also equalled Diego Maradona's record by scoring his eighth goal in a World Cup. Following this history-making moment, he was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina’s celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky.

With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday to ignite his team’s chances of progressing to the FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stages. The other goal was scored by substitute Enzo Fernandez in the 87th minute of the game.

Speaking of Argentina's win against Mexico after an opening game defeat against Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi said (as quoted by AP), "It’s a weight off our shoulders. It gives us joy and peace of mind to start again. We lived with discomfort and kept the defeat in the opening match in our minds. The days were very long. We were eager to have the chance to turn the situation around and luckily we won."

Argentina is second in Group C ahead of its last match against first-place Poland on Wednesday and might need to win it to advance to the Round of 16. With that in mind, Messi added, "We can’t let our guard down now. All of our matches are finals now. We can’t mess up."

(Inputs from AP)