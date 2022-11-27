Neymar Shares Image Of Swollen Ankle, Reveals His Plans To Return At FIFA World Cup 2022

Neymar Jr. suffered a horrific foot injury during Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar against Serbia. While Richarlison’s twin strikes helped the 2002 FIFA World Cup champions get off to a winning start, Neymar was ruled out of the team’s next group match against Switzerland. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old football sensation took to his official Instagram and provided an update about his injury.

It is understood that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker is not expected to make a return in Brazil’s group-stage games as they face Switzerland on Saturday before clashing against Cameroon on December 3. Here's a look at Neymar Jr.’s post on social media, with the caption, “Boraaa”, which translates to ‘Let's go’ in English.

In the picture, Neymar can be seen showing his swollen right foot. During the match against Serbia, Neymar hurt his right ankle and it was later revealed that he has suffered ligament damage. Revealing details about his injury, Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said, “It’s important to remain calm, an evaluation will be conducted daily so we can have more information and take the most appropriate decisions. The goal is to have him recover."

'We are talking about one of the best players in the world': Casemiro on Neymar's injury

Meanwhile, heading into the game against Switzerland, Brazil have plenty of options in their hand as a replacement for the PSG star. As reported by AP, Brazil’s Casemiro spoke to the reporters ahead of Monday’s game and said, “We are talking about one of the best players in the world. It’s hard to find someone else on his level. But we have many quality players in the squad who can do a good job replacing him.” Brazilian fans had earlier faced scrutiny from several players for celebrating Neymar's injury.

It is pertinent to mention that Brazilian coach Tite brought a total of nine forwards to the marquee football event. Rodrygo, can be a leading candidate to replace the injured player, while Fred, Bruno Guimaraes, Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Gabriel Martinelli, and Pedro are other strikers in the team. Here’s a look at Brazil’s full squad.

Brazil’s full squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar