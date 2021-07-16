Lionel Messi Surprises His 100-year-old Fan With A Video Message; Gets Emotional reaction

For any player or a team, fans' engagement is a very important aspect while playing any sport. Sports fans also show their love and support by rooting for their favoured player or team and in some instances, they go a step further by inking tattoos on their body parts or painting their entire body with the team's colours. Recently a video went viral of Lionel Messi's 100-year-old fan who has filled up 730 notebooks covering the Argentina superstar's goal-scoring career.

Lionel Messi's 100-year-old fan keeps handwritten record of all his goals

Lionel Messi's 100-year-old fan whom we are talking about is Don Hernan who is a Spanish grandfather. Hernan has followed Messi right from the very beginning of his career and has recorded all his goals till date by using a pencil and a notebook. Hernan writes down every goal Messi scores and calls his grandson Julien Mastrengelo if he misses out on watching a match to make sure he doesn’t miss any of Messi’s goals.

Lionel Messi's video message for fan

Recently Hernan had the fan moment of his life when he received a video call from Lionel Messi. In the video, Messi said that his (Don Hernan's) story reached him and it 'felt crazy' that he'd been keeping track of all his goals scored. The Barcelona superstar also mentioned that he’s sending a big hug and thanked him for what he does. The video of the conversation was posted by his grandson Julien Mastrengelo on his Instagram handle. After watching the video, Hernan’s eyes were filled with tears.

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona post Copa America success

Lionel Messi put an end to his drought of not winning an international trophy with Argentina by winning the Copa America 2021 title recently. Angel Di Maria's goal in the first half of the final was enough for the team to beat Brazil at the Maracana stadium. The captain of the Argentina team celebrated the success by signing a new contract with his current club Barcelona.

Lionel Messi had effectively turned a 'free agent' as his contract with Spanish Football Club Barcelona came to an end on June 30. As per Goal.com, Lionel Messi is set to extend his contract with Barcelona until 2026, adding that the 34-year old star footballer will take a 50% wage cut in order to prolong his stay at Camp Nou. As per Messi's previous contract with Barcelona, the star footballer reportedly earned 138 million euros ($164 million) per season. Messi arrived at Barcelona at age 13, and made his official debut on Oct. 16, 2004, and two years later helped the club win its first Champions League in a squad led by Ronaldinho.

Credit: julian.mc98 / Instagram