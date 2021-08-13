It has been a tumultuous week and a half for Lionel Messi as in this time, he first bid farewell to his boyhood club Barcelona and then went on to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). At PSG, he is set to form one of the most lethal front three, alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Messi signed a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants with the option of extending it by a year. He will reportedly be paid a staggering €35m (£29.6m) per year, and alongside his salary, he will also be paid in PSG cryptocurrency fan tokens as reported by the club on their official website.

Lionel Messi to be paid in PSG cryptocurrency fan tokens

According to PSG's official website, the inclusion of fan tokens in a player's contract ties them with millions of fans around the world. The cryptocurrency fan tokens also help the Ligue 1 giants to diversify its revenue streams, as it continues to develop its global image. PSG began its step into the world of blockchain in 2018 when it partnered with Socios.com. Since then, the French outfit and the fan tokens creator app have been working together to find unique methods to connect with the club and the fans. At the time of publishing, a PST Fan Token's price is equivalent to $41.76

How do fan tokens help PSG fans?

As a result of PSG's fan tokens, fans around the world get the opportunity to choose not only a motivational message on the wall of the dressing room but also the goal of the season and the winner of the club's end of season awards. Moreover, these fans also get the opportunity to receive personal video calls from first-team players via Socios.com. PSG's latest signings have also raised interest in the fan tokens as trading volumes have exceeded $1.2 billion.

The representatives of both PSG and Socios.com praised their partnership. Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer of PSG, said, "Fully embracing Socios.com and $PSG Fan Tokens has proved a massive success for the Club. We have been able to engage with a new global audience, creating a significant digital revenue stream." Similarly, Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com, added, "Paris Saint-Germain are reaping the rewards of their bold approach and I believe this could be the start of a new trend as Fan Tokens and Socios.com play an increasingly prominent role across sport at the very highest level."