Lionel Messi To Move Away From PSG, MLS Club Close To Signing Argentina Icon: Report

Lionel Messi is in the final year of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract, but he is yet to agree on extending his stay in Paris. Currently, the Argentina skipper is leading the team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but reports have emerged about him moving to another club. In the latest development, the forward is set to agree on joining a Major League Soccer team after his current PSG contract comes to an end.

Lionel Messi set for MLS journey

According to The Times, Lionel Messi is set to agree on joining Inter Miami next season. The club is owned by former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham. After leaving Barcelona in 2021 as a free agent, Messi signed for Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract that expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. As per the report, the 35-year-old will agree on terms with the MLS side in Qatar after the end of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The deal will make Messi the highest-paid player in the league’s history.

Getting Messi to play in MLS will also be beneficial since the next World Cup is set to take place in the US, Mexico and Canada. With the legend playing in the league, the build-up to the next edition of the FIFA World Cup would be a welcome advertisement. As per the report, Inter Miami is also looking to further strengthen its side by recruiting players who can complement Messi’s skills. The two names to emerge are Messi's former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas.

Lionel Messi keeps Argentina's FIFA World Cup hopes alive

Meanwhile, after a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina bounced back to beat Mexico 2-0 in the group stage encounter on Sunday, November 27. The victory meant Messi's dream of winning the biggest prize in football is still alive. Lionel Messi yet again opened the scoring for his country. Messi took a touch from Angel Di Maria’s pass across the face of the area and drove a low shot from 25 meters (yards) into the bottom corner to give Argentina the lead in the 64th minute. Substitute Enzo Fernandez added a second goal in the 87th minute. Argentina is second in Group C ahead of its last match against first-place Poland on Wednesday and might need to win it to advance.