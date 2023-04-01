Lionel Messi To Return? FC Barcelona Vice President Provides Massive Update

Lionel Messi's future has been the most talked about topic in the football world currently. The Argentine's current contract is about to expire at the end of this season and he hasn't committed to his contract as of now. There have been rumours of him returning to his old hunting ground FC Barcelona and vice president Rafa Yuste has now provided a big update on Messi's future.

Lionel Messi to return to Spain? FC Barcelona Vice President provided big update

Barcelona's current financial mess won't let them allow to sign the player until they make room by raising funds by selling players or a drastic reduction in their expenditure. Messi does take home a hefty paycheck and affording him would be a huge task for the Catalan giants. Yuste revealed they are consistently in touch with Messi's entourage and work needs to be done if he is to leave Parc des Princes. "I am still gutted he couldn't continue here.

"Of course I would like him to come back, because of what he represents on a sporting, social and economic level. We are in contact with [Messi's camp], yes. Beautiful stories should have happy endings, and there is a mutual love between the two parties."

Recently La Liga president Javier Tebas claimed the Spanish club won't be able to transfer players in the summer transfer window unless they make arrangements to keep themselves in line with La Liga's financial regulations. Yuste went on to add, "We still have two months to work hard to present our revenue and sustainability plan to [LaLiga president Javier] Tebas."

"I don't like to speak about Leo because he is a PSG player, but if all the conditions are met, we are open to the possibility. [Barca] president [Joan Laporta] has been with Leo's father, and there is a good relationship. Of course, there is no plan to go on the attack because we don't want PSG to see it like that. If it happens, it will be because destiny takes you back to where you have to go. If all the conditions come together and Leo comes back to Barcelona, it would be the perfect ending to a very happy story."