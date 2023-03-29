Last Updated:

WATCH | Lionel Messi Conquers The Internet With Special Gesture For Di Maria In ARG Vs CUR

Lionel Messi made a special gesture for Angel Di Maria during the Argentina vs Curacao game, which ended with a spectacular 7-0 win for the World Cup champions.

Football News
 
| Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Lionel Messi

Image: AP/@MessiMX30iiii/Twitter


Football great Lionel Messi yet again proved his masterclass on Tuesday night as the reigning World Champions Argentina hosted Curacao in a friendly match at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades. Messi netted a hat-trick in the first half of the match before four other players scored goals to clinch a 7-0 win for the team. While he made headlines for surpassing the tally of 100 international goals in his career, he also became the talk of the town for his gesture towards his teammate Angel Di Maria.

The 35-year-old Messi decided to let Di Maria take the penalty in the 78th minute of the game, which later proved to be the right call. As the Juventus player converted the goal, he and Messi were seen sharing a long hug during the celebrations. Football fans on social media had a tough time controlling their feelings after looking at the gesture, as they hailed Messi for being a great character on and off the field.

Lionel Messi conquers the Internet with a wholesome gesture for Angel Di Maria

Argentina best Curacao by 7-0: As it happened

Lionel Messi scored the opening goal of the match in the 20th minute after converting an assist from G. Lo Celso. Nicolas Gonzalez then scored the next goal in the 23rd minute, before Messi netted his second in the 33rd minute. Enzo Fernandez then took the score to 4-0. Messi then scored his third and Argentina's fifth goal in the 37th minute. While India led the match by 6-0 in the first half, Di Maria's goal came in the 78th minute, before Gonzalo Montiel's strike in the 87th minute made Argentina win. 

COMMENT