Football great Lionel Messi yet again proved his masterclass on Tuesday night as the reigning World Champions Argentina hosted Curacao in a friendly match at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades. Messi netted a hat-trick in the first half of the match before four other players scored goals to clinch a 7-0 win for the team. While he made headlines for surpassing the tally of 100 international goals in his career, he also became the talk of the town for his gesture towards his teammate Angel Di Maria.

The 35-year-old Messi decided to let Di Maria take the penalty in the 78th minute of the game, which later proved to be the right call. As the Juventus player converted the goal, he and Messi were seen sharing a long hug during the celebrations. Football fans on social media had a tough time controlling their feelings after looking at the gesture, as they hailed Messi for being a great character on and off the field.

Lionel Messi conquers the Internet with a wholesome gesture for Angel Di Maria

Messi is so unselfish, too unselfish. Like the Instagram playboy, he could have taken the PK and piled up a meaningless super hattrick but gives it to Di Maria who scores. 6-0 Argentina. pic.twitter.com/NLNAzrU2kR — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) March 29, 2023

Messi giving the penalty to Di Maria to get in on the fun since he’s already on a hattrick…the best leader in football pic.twitter.com/fhbpe7rNeh — 🔱ِ (@MbappeStyx) March 29, 2023

Di Maria so happy running to Messi and celebrating for giving him the penalty ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ENARMa7M9J — mx ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MessiMX30iiii) March 29, 2023

Messi gave Di Maria his penalty

Most humble player of all time 🐐 pic.twitter.com/qKELmasCrT — JEY🇦🇷🥇 (@MmoaNkoaaa) March 29, 2023

Lionel Messi could have scored his 4th goal in this match, but let Angel Di Maria take the penalty.



Now I know why every team-mate of his respects him so much and few even want to go to war with him. 😲👏 pic.twitter.com/drLrAlfq32 — Semper 🐐🇦🇷 (@SemperFiMessi) March 29, 2023

With this hattrick, Leo Messi reached 101 international goals & with his assist reached 156 G/A in 174 games,highest ever.



To think he also gave away his penalty to Di Maria 👏🏻 man just doesn't care about the records & still breaks em all.#Argentina | #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/lY0Era5FxF — İ (@leo_goat_messi) March 29, 2023

Argentina best Curacao by 7-0: As it happened

Lionel Messi scored the opening goal of the match in the 20th minute after converting an assist from G. Lo Celso. Nicolas Gonzalez then scored the next goal in the 23rd minute, before Messi netted his second in the 33rd minute. Enzo Fernandez then took the score to 4-0. Messi then scored his third and Argentina's fifth goal in the 37th minute. While India led the match by 6-0 in the first half, Di Maria's goal came in the 78th minute, before Gonzalo Montiel's strike in the 87th minute made Argentina win.