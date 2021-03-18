Lionel Messi Transfer Latest: Neymar, Mbappe Persuading Barcelona Legend To Join PSG

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi is yet to commit his future at the Camp Nou with his contract set to conclude once the current season ends. Only a handful of clubs possess the financial muscle to sign the 32-year-old, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City. The defending Ligue 1 champions, in particular, are keen on signing Messi, with Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe persuading the Argentine legend.

Lionel Messi transfer latest: Neymar, Mbappe to convince Barcelona legend?

PSG superstar Angel Di Maria has in the recent past welcomed the prospect of playing alongside Messi at Parc des Princes. Now, the Ligue 1 giants aim to use two of their greatest assets, Neymar and Mbappe in convincing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to move to the French capital.

Indeed, PSG have the requisite financial strength to meet Messi's hefty wage demands. The club wouldn't be much worried about his transfer fee as he will leave as a free agent once his contract ends in June this year. The prospect of reuniting with Neymar, apart from playing with his Argentine national teammate Di Maria could also play a key role in Messi's decision to join the Parc des Princes outfit.

Meanwhile, PSG's prowess under Mauricio Pochettino could be comprehended from the fact that they defeated and knocked out Barcelona from the Champions League round of 16. Following the victory at home, Mbappe also posted a picture alongside Messi as a mark of respect for the Barcelona captain.

Lionel Messi transfer latest: Laporta speaks on Argentine's future at club

It was earlier hoped that Messi will extend his deal with Barcelona once Joan Laporta is elected as the new president. Despite Laporta's election to the highest office at the Camp Nou, Messi's entourage maintain that a decision over his future will be made once the season concludes.

But Laporta is keen on negotiating with the Argentine international. He is believed to enjoy close ties with the Messi family right from his previous presidential stint. Laporta spoke about the Messi transfer during his official appointment as the club president on Wednesday.

He said, "I'll make the most of this moment and try to convince Leo to stay. These are the things that have to be done. I'll do everything I can. But anyway, he knows that. Whatever he does will be okay. But we will try to get him to stay because he's the best player in history."

Barcelona news: Will Haaland move to Camp Nou?

Laporta is keen on revamping the club's transfer policy as previously demanded by Messi. The president is eager on signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and set him up front alongside the club legend beginning from next season. The 58-year-old insists his cordial relationship with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola will be instrumental in any future negotiations for the Norwegian striker.

Image courtesy: Kylian Mbappe Twitter, Neymar Instagram