Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How Do The Superstars Compare After 1000 Career Games?

Even though seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo may potentially be competing at their final FIFA World Cups, the two are still continuing to play at the highest level. Messi has brilliantly led the Argentine side to the quarter-final at this edition of the FIFA World Cup, while Ronaldo has the opportunity to do so when Portugal faces Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

With Messi playing his historic 1000th career game against Australia on Saturday, here is a look at how his and arch-rival Ronaldo's stats compare after this number of matches.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo stats after 1000 games

After 1000 career games, Argentine captain Lionel Messi has scored a staggering 789 goals and has contributed with 348 assists. More than 30 of the trophies he has won during his historic career have been during his almost two-decade-long stint with Barcelona from 2004-05 to 2020-21.

In comparison, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 725 goals and contributed with 216 assists. While Messi (1137) has far more goal contributions than Ronaldo (941), the Portuguese international has played for several teams and proved his worth in every league he has played in. The 37-year-old has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world such as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, winning the domestic league title on multiple occasions with each of these clubs.

While the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate among fans is likely to continue, it is fair to say that these two stars have been the best of this generation. They have won 12 Ballon d'Ors just between them and have shared the podium for the greatest individual honour in football for more than a decade. With the two stars likely to play their final FIFA World Cup in Qatar, this may be the final opportunity that fans can enjoy watching both together on the grandest stage.