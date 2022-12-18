Lionel Messi Vs Kylian Mbappe: Comparing Stats Of Both Football Players At The Age Of 23

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final promises to be a blockbuster encounter not just because two of the greatest teams in France and Argentina are about to battle for the title, but also because two outstanding players at different stages of their careers would battle it out on the pitch.

On the one hand, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi would aim to win the one trophy that has so far eluded him in his glittering. And on the other hand, 23-year-old star French striker Kylian Mbappe would be looking to become the first player since Pele in 1962 to win his first two FIFA World Cup titles.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting final between 2014 finalists Argentina and 2018 champions France, here is a look at the comparison of the Messi vs Mbappe stats at the age of 23.

Messi vs Mbappe stats at age of 23

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe so far have had an outstanding FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament as won the golden boot race with eight goals each after seven games. While the two superstars went neck and neck when it comes to the number of goals in this year's tournament, their stats were not so close at the age of 23.

Mbappe, who is about to turn 24 on December 20, has already played 303 games at the age of 23 and scored 225 goals across all competitions. In comparison, Messi at the age of 23 played 269 games and scored 180 goals across all competitions. While a similar level of difference between Messi (82) and Mbappe (111) is also seen when it comes to assists across all competitions, they do have a similar number of major honours won. Messi has won 11 while Mbappe has won 12. Mbappe has managed to keep up with Messi when it comes to stats at the age of 23.

While Mbappe is well on course to beat Messi's staggering records as per both the players' stats at the age of 23, it is pertinent to note that the Frenchman will also have to maintain his level for another decade or so, and that is going to be far from easy.