Kylian Mbappe And Emiliano Martinez Engage In War Of Words Ahead Of World Cup 2022 Final

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final is set to produce a blockbuster clash as 2018 champions France are all set to take on 2014 finalists Argentina on December 18. The Argentina vs France match will commence live at 8:30 PM IST, from the Lusail Stadium. Ahead of the all-important final, it seems that the mind games have already begun as French striker Kylian Mbappe and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez have engaged in a war of words.

Emiliano Martinez hits back at Kylian Mbappe

After Kylian Mbappe claimed in a recent interview that European teams are more prepared for international competitions than their South American counterparts because of the high level of football played in their country, Emiliano Martinez has now hit back at him.

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Martinez replied to Mbappe's remarks by stating, "He doesn't know enough about football. He never played in South America. When you don't have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn't matter. We are a great team and recognized as such."

The Argentine goalkeeper hit back at Mbappe after the Frenchman had earlier said (as quoted by TNT Sports), "The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League for example. When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That's why at the last World Cups, it was always the Europeans who won.

European countries have indeed won all the FIFA World Cups held since 2006 when Italy emerged victorious. Spain won the tournament in 2010 followed by Germany in 2014, with France being the latest side to lift the trophy. Meanwhile, the last South American team to have lifted the FIFA World Cup was Brazil in 2002.

With the war of words already having begun between Mbappe and Martinez, the competition on the pitch between them promises to be all the more entertaining.