Lionel Messi Watching Argentina's Missed Chances In 2014 World Cup Final Is Rough Viewing

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has talked several times in the past about how the 2014 FIFA World Cup final loss to Germany has been one of the most difficult moments of his career. Lionel Messi, who was at the peak of his powers then, couldn’t guide Argentina to victory in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The Germany vs Argentina 2014 World Cup final ultimately ended with Germany as world champions, courtesy of the Mario Gotze goal vs Argentina.

2014 FIFA World Cup: Germany vs Argentina 2014 World Cup final throwback

The Germany vs Argentina 2014 World Cup final had gone into extra time after a goalless 90 minutes. With the scores level, several Argentina players had the chance to secure the victory in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Players such as Gonzalo Higuain and Rodrigo Palacio missed chances, with the Lionel Messi 2014 World Cup final performance being questioned as well after Messi missed decent opportunities to find the net. The Germany vs Argentina 2014 World Cup final was ultimately decided in the dying moments of the game, with the Mario Gotze goal vs Argentina securing the title of world champions for Germany.

2014 Fifa World Cup: Lionel Messi 2014 World Cup final

After the Germany vs Argentina 2014 World Cup final, the Lionel Messi 2014 World Cup final performance was talked about several times. The Barcelona icon was left to rue several chances missed by himself as well as his teammates. The Lionel Messi 2014 World Cup final performance discussions also revolved around how Messi failed to influence proceedings in extra time, with the Argentina star curling a last-minute free-kick over the bar. The Lionel Messi 2014 World Cup final performance was also embroiled in some controversy, as he walked away from coach Alejandro Sabella's team talk before extra time.

In a video with FIFA, Lionel Messi rewatched the chances missed by Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final. In the video, Messi also talks about what went on in his mind during the Germany vs Argentina 2014 World Cup final. Watching the reactions of Lionel Messi as he watches the 2014 FIFA World Cup highlights says it all, as the Barcelona mainstay is visibly pained by the incident. He also talked about the game as well as the Lionel Messi 2014 World Cup final. Messi said that it is a pity that they lost the match given the chances they had in the game. Lionel Messi also said that they’ll regret the chances they had and will rue the fact that they couldn’t score for the rest of their lives.

Image Courtesy: youtube/fifatv