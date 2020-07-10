Messi, Griezmann Among 7 Barcelona Players Immune From Sale Despite Financial Crisis

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann has failed to establish himself since his much-talked-about move from Atletico Madrid last summer. The Frenchman has been often considered excess to requirements for manager Quique Setien with earlier reports claiming that he will be one of those involved in the outgoing Barcelona transfers. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's conflict with the club hierarchy has also reignited transfer rumours. Despite various reports, it is now believed that Griezmann and Messi are among the seven players who enjoy the immunity of being untouched in the upcoming transfer window.

Griezmann won't be sold despite Barcelona financial crisis

Meanwhile, in our last match ... pic.twitter.com/Za1TOppKBs — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2020

Barcelona are looking to sell several players in the summer after accruing heavy financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The club even resorted to wage cuts, up to 70 percent, to avoid any further pressure on the club's already-stretched wage bill. However, according to a report by ESPN, Barcelona have now decided against the sale of Griezmann.

Barcelona financial crisis: Seven players immune from sale including Messi

It is reported that Griezmann and Messi are among the seven Barcelona players who will enjoy immunity in the summer transfer window. Other players who join the fray include Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Frenkie de Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The club reportedly spoke to Griezmann's sister and agent Maud to rid any worries regarding a transfer away from Camp Nou.

After an embarrassing appearance against former club Atletico Madrid that lasted two minutes, Griezmann's father and brother had openly lashed out at the manager for his ignorance towards the 2018 World Cup winner. However, Griezmann was back in the starting lineup, upfront with Messi in his side's cruising victory over Villareal. The striker went on to score in that game and was subsequently handed his second consecutive start by Setien against Espanyol, alongside Messi and Suarez.

Meanwhile, Messi has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou after the club's slump in form in LaLiga. Although the club does not wish to part ways with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, the captain himself is pondering upon his contract extension. His contract with the Catalan giants runs until 2021.

Barcelona financial crisis: Messi's side placed second on LaLiga table

Setien reportedly rubbished talks that he lacked confidence in Griezmann. He claimed that the striker is an important member of the squad but that does not mean that he will apologise to Griezmann for the two-minute display against Atletico Madrid. He asserted that he felt bad for Griezmann, but labelled him a great professional. Amid the reports surrounding Barcelona transfers, the Catalans trail Real Madrid by one point on the LaLiga table and will next play Valladolid on Saturday.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter handle