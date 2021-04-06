Lionel Messi Wife, Kids Come On To The Pitch As Barcelona Honour Special Milestone

Lionel Messi seems to break records for fun. A few weeks ago, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his 700th goal for Barcelona - 663 in official matches and 37 in friendlies. Against Real Valladolid, the Argentine striker achieved another milestone, which was celebrated by the Lionel Messi family on the pitch.

Barcelona vs Valladolid highlights: Lionel Messi family celebrate a milestone

Prior to kickoff against Real Valladolid, Lionel Messi was honoured at Camp Nou for the most number of appearances for Barcelona. A few days ago he had equalled Xavi Hernandez's 767 appearances and then a match later against Real Sociedad, he made the most number of appearances for Barcelona. As one can see in the tweet below, the Lionel Messi family posed for a picture to honour Messi's milestone.

The shirt given to Messi is particularly special as it is the shirt from 2003-04 in which Messi made his first-team debut. The shirt was presented to him by his fellow team captains: Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto. With transfer speculations of a Messi exit still pertinent, Barcelona fans will hope that their talisman stays at the club and makes many more appearances.

Barcelona vs Valladolid highlights: Ousmane Dembele scores winner

Speaking of the match against Real Valladolid, Barcelona left it really late to grab the winner. Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game in the 90th minute with an assist from Ronald Araújo to ensure that the Catalan giants came away with all three points. Meanwhile, Oscar Plano of Valladolid was shown a straight red for his sliding challenge on Ousmane Dembele in the seventy-ninth minute.

LaLiga table update: Barcelona jump up to second ahead of El Clasico fixture

As a result of the win, Barcelona extend their LaLiga winning streak to six games and jump up to second place in the LaLiga table. With Atletico Madrid losing against Sevilla, Diego Simeone's side only have a one-point lead at the top. With just nine games remaining in the LaLiga season, Lionel Messi and co. will hope to continue their winning momentum to have an opportunity for clinching their 27th LaLiga title.

However, Barcelona are set to face a stern test in their next game as they face their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid. The match is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, April 11 at 12:30 AM IST. This game could decide the fate of the season as just two points separate second-placed Barcelona and third-placed Real Madrid.