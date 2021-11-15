Lionel Messi Will Play For Argentina Against Brazil Confirms Argentina Boss Scaloni

Earlier last week Lionel Messi didn't start in Argentina's clash against Uruguay, with the occasion being the first time in five years that talismanic striker started an international match from the bench. Answering a pre-match question on the availability of Messi, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni confirmed that the striker will take the field against Brazil on Tuesday (Wednesday morning at 5 AM for viewers in India).

“A few days ago he was physically fit and at the end, we decided that the best would be for him to play for a few minutes so he starts getting that good feeling. For tomorrow (Tuesday), it is confirmed that he will play. We hope he finds himself in a good place.” Lionel Scaloni said.

Questions were asked when the captain was called up by the Argentine squad despite having missed two games for Paris Saint-Germain after being subbed during half-time against Lille due to a knee issue. The club has earlier denoted surprise over Lionel Messi's call up with Paris Saint-Germain sporting director expression unhappiness with the decision.

"We don't agree with letting a player, who isn't fit to play for us and is in recovery, join up with his national side," the club director told Le Parisien.

The player however joined up with the squad and was deemed fit enough to come off the bench for a 15-minute cameo during Argentina's 1-0 win over Uruguay.

Argentina one win away from automatic qualification to FIFA WC 2022

Argentina meanwhile is placed second in the 10-team CONMEBOL (South American) World Cup qualifiers points table six points behind Brazil who are atop the table and have already confirmed a birth in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. As for La Albiceleste, they are one win away from confirming their spot in the mega event, and with Brazil not having won in Argentina since 2009, Messi and co will hope they can seal qualification in this clash defeating arch-rivals Brazil.

Image: Shutterstock/AP