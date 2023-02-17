Lionel Messi's Father Gives Straight Response When Asked About PSG Star's Return To Barca

It's been more than one year since Lionel Messi left Spanish club Barcelona and joined the Ligue 1 giant's Paris Saint Germain. Since Messi has left Barcelona there have been rumours that the Argentine captain will return to the Spanish club. Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi has given his remarks on the rumours.

Jorge Messi said: 'I don’t think Leo....'

Jorge said via SPORT, “I don’t think Leo (Messi) will play for Barça again. The conditions are not met. We have not spoken with Laporta and there is no offer”

The Argentine captain had left Barcelona after the team management was unable to renew his contract due to the LaLiga wage cap rules. Since he joined PSG, the forward has scored 26 goals and has also assisted 29 times in scoring goals. Messi has played 60 matches for the french club.

Messi's brother Matias said: 'We’re not going back to Barcelona'

Messi's brother Matias had also given his remarks on his brother leaving PSG. Matias said via AS, "we’re not going back to Barcelona, and if we do, we’re going to do a big cleanup. This would include throwing out Joan Laporta, an ungrateful man."

"I want to vindicate myself for what I said on social networks, I was just with my son and friends making a joke. How can I think that about a club as big as Barcelona with its history, which has given so much to my family and Leo", Matias added.

"For us, Catalonia is our second home and that is public knowledge. I am very sorry and I apologise to everyone, especially to the Barcelonistas. Lastly, I want to say that I only have the Instagram social media account!!!", Matias said.

Lionel Messi's contract with PSG is about to end soon and till now the French club's management has not provided any update on his contract renewal while there have been speculations floating around his future.

Lionel Messi is a legendary footballer and has fans all over the world. Messi has played 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games he has played for Barcelona. Messi also won the FIFA World Cup title for Argentina last year.