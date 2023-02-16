Lionel Messi PSG Contract: Big Update On Argentine Superstar's Future At Parc Des Paris

Lionel Messi is unlikely to renew his Paris Saint Germain contract as according to the French publication L'Equipe, the forward is pretty uncertain regarding his current stay at the club. Messi's existing deal is set to expire at the end of this ongoing season but talks regarding a possible extension have been held recently. The 35-year-old has reportedly been linked with a move to Major League Soccer as the David Beckham-owned club is very interested to take the player under their folds as it stands.

Lionel Messi not interested in extending PSG stay?

Lionel Messi joined PSG in 2021 when economic turmoil forced Barcelona to let go of their most prized asset. The player put pen to paper on a two-year contract but things haven't panned out the way he would have hoped. The emergence of Kylian Mbappe at the French club has also coincided with Messi's arrival which could be one of the reasons behind his decision.

Messi's father Jorge Messi, who also happens to be his agent held a meeting with the club management but both parties failed to reach a conclusion and a second meeting could be on the cards to decide the outcome. MLS has been a happy hunting ground for footballers reaching their twilight period and the World Cup winner could head to the United States if reports are to be believed.

On being asked about Messi, Inter Miami manager Phil Neville replied, "We want to bring the best players in the world to this club and he is probably the best player, so for us the landscape has not changed at all.

'With any deal for any Designated Player of that level, it’s complicated. It takes time."

PSG succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and any further mishap in this competition could decrease Messi's chances of extension. The forward has been in good form as he has been involved in 29 goal contributions in all competitions this campaign.

A potential return to his old hunting ground FC Barcelona hasn't been ruled out as the club is still hoping to reunite with their prodigal son.