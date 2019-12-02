Lionel Messi's Late Goal Helps Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid; Twitter Reacts

Lionel Messi was the hero once again for Barcelona as the Catalan giants defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Sunday evening. The Internet once reacted and celebrated the goal, calling Messi GOAT - Greatest of All Time.

Messi masterclass

The Argentine picked the ball up just inside the opposition half and made a run towards the Madrid goal. A one-two with Luis Suarez followed, and Messi's exquisite touch resulted in the ball going beyond the outstretched hands of Jan Oblak.

Messi's goal, which came in the 86' broke the deadlock and the resilient Atletico Madrid defense. Football lovers on the internet had an emotional response to the goal.

Imma tell my kids and grandkids that this was how an alien 👾 looked like,#Messix #M6ssi Messi pic.twitter.com/dOBaVDRw58 — Barca Principal (@TheGeniusJaj) December 1, 2019

I am telling my kids this was Lionel Messi. Because no one can be him #Messi #BallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/aVR2ZM5Wue — That Bangwa boy 🇨🇲 (@asongawung) December 1, 2019

Messi's wife think she's the only one married to Messi LMAO!!! Messi is our husband ooo 😂😂😂 #ATMBAR — I R U N N I ∆ ™ (@Irunnia2) December 1, 2019

Oh Messi, what a goal. The diminutive dios scores yet another beauty. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 1, 2019

Messi's biggest achievement should be that he's bout to win the ballon Dor under valverde — Ossy 👻 (@badniggafela) December 1, 2019

Messi will do these things every week. Making it look normal so anytime he gives a little less than that we think it's failure.

He is raising the bar too high for himself and NO other player is close to him.



He's the GOAT🐐 — 🇬🇭armah ひ (@awww_ghostTears) December 1, 2019

When Messi wins his 6th Balon D'or today, the GOAT debate has ended.



We will now turn our banter focus on icons; like Messi Vs Michael Jackson, Messi Vs Leonardo Davinci , Messi Vs Abraham Lincoln, etc.



I don't want to mistakenly hear Ronaldo's name again. Are we clear? — Harri Obi™ (@Harri_Obi) December 1, 2019

This picture is everything. Leo Messi breaking Jan Oblak's heart #Messi pic.twitter.com/pdy6HbBBft — AZARO (@mhmd_khald90) December 1, 2019

With the win, Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga with 31 points. Real Madrid are second on the table with 31 points, however, are behind on goal difference.

