Lionel Messi's Late Goal Helps Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid; Twitter Reacts

Football News

Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to defeat Atletico Madrid and return to the top of the La Liga points table. Barca are tied with Real Madrid at the top

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Messi

Lionel Messi was the hero once again for Barcelona as the Catalan giants defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Sunday evening. The Internet once reacted and celebrated the goal, calling Messi GOAT - Greatest of All Time. 

Messi masterclass

The Argentine picked the ball up just inside the opposition half and made a run towards the Madrid goal. A one-two with Luis Suarez followed, and Messi's exquisite touch resulted in the ball going beyond the outstretched hands of Jan Oblak. 

Messi's goal, which came in the 86' broke the deadlock and the resilient Atletico Madrid defense. Football lovers on the internet had an emotional response to the goal. 

With the win, Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga with 31 points. Real Madrid are second on the table with 31 points, however, are behind on goal difference. 

Published:
COMMENT
