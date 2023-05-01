Lionel Messi's Return To Barcelona Suffers Setback As La Liga Makes Clear Demand: Reports

Lionel Messi's impending return to FC Barcelona has garnered severe interest among football lovers. The Argentine forward has a commitment with Paris Saint Germain till the end of this current season and he is unlikely to extend his deal beyond this campaign. Messi has been linked with a plethora of clubs including a move to the MLS and Saudi Pro League.

As per reports, Barcelona's proposal to La Liga failed to convince the Spanish top-flight hierarchy as they thought it wouldn't be feasible for the Catalans to accommodate the player given their huge financial doldrums.

La Liga not convinced with Barcelona's plans

A report in the Sport reveals La Liga feels it would be a huge task for the Spanish giants to reduce their expenditure as per their current plans as they need to cut back their cost to the tune of €200 million.

As quoted by Sport, Barcelona's vice-president Rafael Yuste had confirmed that they are in contact with Messi regarding a potential retrurn to the Camp Nou. "We are in contact with Messi and we would love him to come back. Leo and his family know how fond we are of them. I was involved in the negotiations that unfortunately didn't come to fruition at the time. Of course, I would love to see him return and I am sure many fans share my sentiments. I believe that stories in life have to end well and that's why we have contact with Messi, of course."

He further added, "I think it's the most natural thing to do. When you are in love with a person you lose contact but you want to stay in love. And I think Leo is also in love with Barça and the city of Barcelona. I think destiny will make it possible. Let's see if we can have Leo back at Barcelona."

Messi lifted the World Cup with Argentina last year and has continued to chip in with valuable contribution for PSG. The French side crashed out of the Champions League and French Cup but is expected to lift the Ligue 1 title as they are currently five points adrift of secon placed Marseille.