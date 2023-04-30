Lionel Messi's Instagram Post Triggers Massive Speculation About His Future

Lionel Messi's future has been the subject of speculation as the Argentine is yet to commit his future. The Paris Saint Germain forward is expected to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of this current season, with Barcelona seeking to stage a return for their prodigal son. Messi, who lifted the World Cup with Argentina last year, has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo secured a multi-million contract as he joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer from Manchester United. Ronaldo's arrival opened a sea of possibilities in the country, and Messi's recent Instagram post triggered a lot of attention as he posted an image of Saudi Arabia's scenic beauty.

Lionel Messi's Instagram post triggers massive speculation

Reportedly, Messi had received a monumental offer from the Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal to the tune of €400 million, and he has remained a lucrative target for the Saudi Arabian clubs. The prospect of having both Messi and Ronaldo in the same league could help explode the football scenes of that country.

Messi's post on Instagram read, "Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can. #visitsaudi"

Xavi had earlier affirmed that Barcelona did meet with La Liga to discuss Messi's return. "Yes, [Barcelona met with La Liga]. but not only for the possible arrival of Leo. We'll see in order to improve the squad next year, but it is not the important issue; there is still a league to win.

"Tomorrow [Saturday], we have a key game and this is the important issue. This [transfers] is a matter of Mateu [Alemany, Barcelona's Director of Football] and informs us – but, in theory, everything is going well. In the end, we don't know if it's going to happen or not. It's very soon to talk about it. We are focused on the match against Betis and on winning La Liga, which would give us a lot of stability. We will talk about possible signings."

It remains to be seen what Messi's future unfolds hereafter.