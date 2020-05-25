Liverpool, Man United Join 86 European Clubs Using Social Media To Find Missing Children

Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea are among the 86 clubs in Europe that are using social media to help find missing children across the world. Top clubs in Europe are taking part in the Football Cares initiative by using social media to spread awareness of the missing children across the world with photographs, videos and details of whom to contact if they are found. The Football Cares initiative was taken up by the clubs on Monday, May 25 on the occasion of International Missing Children's Day.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Tie Linked To 41 Coronavirus Deaths: Report

Premier League sides Liverpool and Man United join Football Cares Initiative

According to reports from BBC, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City were among the Premier League clubs that joined the Football Cares initiative on Monday. The initial project was started by Serie A side AS Roma who showcased the videos of a number of children that have gone missing, on social media and have continued to do so over the past two seasons. Manchester United and Liverpool recently joined the drive that includes European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus, taking the total tally up to 86 clubs in total across Europe.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Sprints During Juventus Training Session Ahead Of Serie A Return: Watch

Manchester United and Arsenal were two Premier League clubs that posted the messages on Twitter to spread awareness regarding the missing children all across the world. The images of the children depict the last time they were seen along with the location and contact details of whom get in touch with. The top two football governing bodies FIFA and the European Club Association are also backing the Football Cares initiative, which is run by the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC).

Today is #InternationalMissingChildrensDay 🌍



And we're very proud to be joining the global football community in supporting #FootballCares ⚽️



We stand with @ICMEC_official to make sure that #NoChildStandsAlone ❤️pic.twitter.com/7a20SYV3pt — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 25, 2020

ALSO READ: Manchester United Owners Pocket £11m While Putting Off £10m Tax Bill Owed To UK Government

Premier League return: Liverpool and other PL clubs resume training

The return of the Premier League appears to be inevitable as a number of clubs in the English top flight have resumed training while following social distancing protocol. With Project Restart, the UK Government has tipped for the resumption of Premier League football by June 12. Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table, 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and two more wins will guarantee Jurgen Klopp's side their first league title in three decades.

ALSO READ: Tebas Hopes To Restart La Liga As Early As June 11th With Seville Derby