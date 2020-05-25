Cristiano Ronaldo Sprints During Juventus Training Session Ahead Of Serie A Return: Watch

5-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Juventus's training base with a lot of enthusiasm. The 35-year-old was seen sprinting during the training process as a Serie A return is on the cards. Cristiano Ronaldo was in a beast mode as he returned to training after almost two months. The Portuguese icon uploaded a slow-motion video of him piercing his way towards the other end. Cristiano Ronaldo captioned the photo "Explode Mode" on his Instagram handle. Despite being on the wrong side of his 30s, the former Manchester United star looks in top shape.

Also Read | Ex-Manchester City Keeper Joe Hart Claims He Knew His Time Was Up When Guardiola Came In

Serie A return: Cristiano Ronaldo training video

Also Read | Barcelona Close To Agreeing Arthur-Pjanic Swap Deal In Summer Transfer Window: Reports

Serie A return: Cristiano Ronaldo training video impresses his former teammate

Real Madrid's duo Marcelo and Vinicius Junior were left in awe of Ronaldo's fitness as they went ahead and left a comment on his post. Cristiano Ronaldo spent his two-month self-isolation in his hometown in Madeira, Portugal. The Real Madrid legend uploaded regular posts of him while working out with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have taken every measure to keep himself fit during the 2-month lockdown period. The Juventus striker tried to stay in touch with the game by playing football with Cristiano Jr in his garden.

Also Read | Eid 2020: How The Likes Of Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema And Sadio Mane Wished Their Fans

Also Read | Man United Starlet Brandon Williams Surprises His Dad By Gifting Him Stunning Mercedes 4x4

Coronavirus Italy: Serie A return

Cristiano Ronaldo was supposed to complete his 14-day quarantine as he recently returned to Italy from Portugal. However, the star is back at training with Juventus as the league officials are fixing on a Serie A return date. Italy was majorly hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the return of the league might take a while. The games are expected to be played behind closed doors.

Juventus (63) were leading the Serie A points table before the league got suspended in March. However, the Old Lady is only leading the table by a single point as Lazio are placed second in the table with 62 points to their name. There are 12 games yet to be played in the Serie A 2019-20 season.

Also Read | Michael Essien Reveals He Rushed To Real Madrid With Just Boots, Shin Pads And A Tracksuit