LIV Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live

Liverpool will play hosts to Arsenal for a second time this week as the two sides lock horns in a Carabao cup clash at Anfield on Thursday, October 1, 2020 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Here's a look at our LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction, LIV vs ARS Dream11 team and the probable LIV vs ARS playing 11.

LIV vs ARS live: LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction and preview

The Reds take on the Gunners in the fourth round of the Carabao cup this week. Liverpool have been unbeaten ever since their Community Shield loss to the same opponents. The Reds have won all their three Premier League matches having registered victories against Leeds United, Chelsea and Arsenal and also their cup clash against Lincon City, thrashing them 7-2.

On the other hand, Arsenal have an uncanny ability when it comes to knock-out fixtures and so far this season have been largely convincing. The two sides have already met twice this season and this third meeting is expected to be a thriller.

LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction: Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Arsenal have faced each other 231 times across all competitions. Liverpool have a slightly better record having won 90 of those fixtures whereas Arsenal have won 80. A total of 61 clashes have ended in draws. The last time the two sides met earlier this week, the Reds eased to a 3-1 victory.

Lijnders on Neco Williams: "Neco is a doer and a doer makes mistakes. We don't want safe play, we want players to take risks. I think he dealt with it really well. Our players and players spoke with him. You can't get caught up with praise or criticism as a young player." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 30, 2020

LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction: Probable LIV vs ARS playing 11

Liverpool probable XI - Adrian; Williams, Koumetio, Van Dijk, Milner; Jones, Grujic; Shaqiri, Minamino, Jota; Origi

Arsenal probable XI - Leno; Saliba, Gabriel, Kolasinac; Maitland-Niles, Willock, Ceballos, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

LIV vs ARS live: LIV vs ARS Dream11 team, top picks

LIV vs ARS live: Liverpool top picks

Jota

Van Dijk

LIV vs ARS live: Arsenal top picks

Aubameyang

Ceballos

LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction: LIV vs ARS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Leno

Defenders - Williams, Van Dijk, Saliba, Gabriel

Midfielders - Maitland-Niles, Milner (VC), Ceballos, Grujic

Forwards - Aubameyang, Jota (C)

LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction

Our LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction is that Arsenal will edge this contest.

Note: The above LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction, LIV vs ARS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LIV vs ARS Dream11 team and LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

