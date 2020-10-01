Man United Transfer News: Talks Begin To Sign Ousmane Dembele On Loan, Sancho Deal STALLED

Once touted as the ideal replacement for Neymar Jr, Barcelona youngster Ousmane Dembele has struggled to live up to the hype at Camp Nou. The former Borussia Dortmund winger hasn't enjoyed a breakthrough with the Catalan giants yet, having endured injuries on several occasions since his famous move in 2017. Now, the France international is being closely linked with a move away from Barcelona, as Manchester United emerge as the favourites to land him before the transfer deadline day.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Red Devils consider Ismaila Sarr as Jadon Sancho transfer alternative

Ousmane Dembele transfer to Man United? Man United transfer news suggests

According to a report by RAC1, Man United look to seal the Ousmane Dembele transfer this summer after failing to land Jadon Sancho from Dortmund. The 2018 World Cup winner has begun doubting his role under manager Ronald Koeman and has given the go-ahead to his representatives to search for a new club.

Confirmed. This is the situation. Negotiations on - #MUFC, Barça and OL involved. Different positions. Talks ongoing. 🔴 https://t.co/CkfW1N8Sl8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020

The Man United transfer news suggests that the Red Devils want to rope in the winger on a loan deal, along with an option to buy next summer. However, Barcelona expect the Old Trafford outfit to seal the Ousmane Dembele transfer without any loan or obligation to buy agreement.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Cavani, Jovic on Ole's radar as MUFC begin hunt for striker

Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United off?

The Ousmane Dembele transfer rumours have also been confirmed by Sky Sports. The report claims that Man United and Barcelona have begun the negotiations to sign the 23-year-old former Dortmund man. Man United have reportedly begun negotiations for the Frenchman just days after having a bid rejected for Sancho.

Although Man United fans expect a deadline day move for the Dortmund winger, the Jadon Sancho transfer looks unlikely to materialise. Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc, who has time and again stated that the player will continue in Germany, has reiterated that the England international is set to play his fourth season at Signal Iduna Park, as stated by BILD.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Chris Smalling, Diogo Dalot set for Serie A moves after Pereira

Koeman speaks amid Ousmane Dembele transfer talks: Transfer deadline day?

❝In theory, I don't want to rotate players because, at the moment, we have no need to.❞

— @RonaldKoeman on #CeltaBarça pic.twitter.com/jQtUgoR3VS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 30, 2020

Amid the transfer talk, Dembele did not start against Villarreal in the club's opening LaLiga clash. Speaking ahead of the club's game against Celta Vigo, Koeman asserted that the winger should wait for his opportunity. He also revealed that Dembele has seen a dip physically over the past week. Barcelona play Celta Vigo on Thursday (Friday according to IST).

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Solskjaer expects Sancho transfer to be completed by next week

Image courtesy: Barcelona Instagram