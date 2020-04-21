Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid Billed As 'interesting Hypothesis' For Spread Of Coronavirus

Angela Mclean, who is a scientific adviser, is reportedly interested in conducting research to ascertain if there is any link between the spread of coronavirus in Liverpool and Spain. Atletico Madrid travelled to Anfield for their Champions League Round of 16 match. Thousands of fans travelled from Spain to England to support Atletico Madrid on the night. Interestingly, this was Liverpool's last game before the coronavirus in UK lockdown. Post the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League clash, there has been a huge rise in the spread of coronavirus in UK. There were just 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Liverpool till March, 20 but that number reportedly rose to 309 in less than two weeks.

Also Read | English FA Criticised For Killing 60 Geese For Defecating On Football Pitches In 2018-2019

Deputy chief scientific advisor Angela McLean issues statement

Angela McLean said, "I'm genuinely sad to see that so many people in Liverpool are unwell and so many have died. The question needs to be put into the context of what was the general policy of the time. If we were at the bit of history where we were living our lives as normal, in that circumstance, going to a football match is not a particularly large extra risk. However, once we get to the situation of our strange lives as we live them now, when we spend all our time at home, of course, you wouldn't add on an extra risk of lots and lots of people all going off to the same place at the same time. I think it will be very interesting to see once all the science is done what relationship there is between the viruses that have circulated in Liverpool and in Spain - that is certainly an interesting hypothesis you raise."

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Unimpressed By Man City Players For Not Accepting Pay Cuts Amid Coronavirus In UK

Coronavirus in Spain: Director of Public Health's statement

The outbreak of coronavirus in Spain was reportedly at its peak when Atletico Madrid travelled to Liverpool. LaLiga declared that its games will be played behind closed doors a day prior to the Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool. Liverpool's Director of Public Health, Matthew Ashton stated that the growth of coronavirus in the city could be chalked down to the Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

Also Read | Liverpool's Defence Against The Dark Arts Could Dictate Champions League Clash Against Atletico Madrid

Also Read | Coronavirus In UK: Chelsea Players To Take Over 10 Percent Pay Cut Along With Manager Frank Lampard