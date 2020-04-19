Pep Guardiola Unimpressed By Man City Players For Not Accepting Pay Cuts Amid COVID-19

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has finally spoken out on the club's financial situation at present as the United Kingdom is one of the worst-affected countries from the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, most Premier League clubs are battling for survival and are looking to cut back on losses. Man City is one such club despite being known to be financially amongst the most stable clubs in the top English football competition.

Premier League wage cut: Pep Guardiola not happy with the players

Pep Guardiola has been left 'thoroughly unimpressed' by the attitude of some #ManCity players towards wage reductions.



City players are split on the matter, however the club remains hopeful a deal can be struck, following support from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne.



According to The Daily Mail, Guardiola is not pleased about the fact that Man City players have not yet agreed to a pay cut from their wages amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. Nearly all the players from the top four European leagues (Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A) have agreed to take a pay cut to help their club pass through this phase of economic crisis. But Man City are believed to stilll be at an 'advanced stage' of their negotiations with their players. Man City are reportedly struggling to convince their players to agree for a pay cut.

Premier League players wage cut: Pep Guardiola has agreed to take a pay cut

However, Pep Guardiola has himself agreed to take a cut from his annual £20 million salary and is very disappointed with the way his team has reacted to the situation. It is reported that key players like Kevin De Bruyne are on the same page but some of the members of the Man City's squad are giving the club a tough time. As reported by the same newspaper, it is likely that Man City will defer their player wages rather than reducing them.

Premier League players wage cut: Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham face similar issue

The report also suggested that Pep Guardiola might add himself in the future discussions between the club and the players to settle the dispute. However, Man City are not the only Premier League club facing issues with players regarding the matter of wage cuts. The three giants of London - Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are facing a similar issue as their players and staffs are giving them a hard time to agree with the proposed terms.

