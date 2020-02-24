LIV Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Premier League Standings

Liverpool will host West Ham United on Monday night (Tuesday IST ) in the Premier League. The runaway leaders, Liverpool are currently on an astonishing run in the Premier League. They look set to end their quest for a Premier League title. Keep reading for the LIV vs WHU Dream11 team previews, schedule and predictions.

LIV vs WHU Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Anfield

Date: Monday, February 24, 2020

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Tuesday)

Rapid rondos with the Reds 💫🔴 pic.twitter.com/nt7LoCSHN6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 23, 2020

LIV vs WHU Dream11 team preview

As mentioned, Liverpool are comfortably on top in the Premier League. They are holding a 19-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City. 25 wins out of 26 and zero losses mean Jurgen Klopp's Reds are bracing for a historic run in the Premier League. Although losing their captain Jordan Henderson should come as a major blow, Liverpool have enough firepower in their midfield to face West Ham.

Speaking of West Ham, the Hammers are in for another dog fight in the bottom half of the Premier League table. Currently 18th with a measly 24 points, West Ham are struggling massively for form. Having already lost 14 times in the league, pressure on the returning David Moyes' side has never been higher.

LIV vs WHU Dream11 team news

Liverpool: Jordan Henderson (hamstring), Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (calf)

West Ham: Xande Silva (unknown), Andriy Yarmolenko (thigh), Jack Wilshere (groin), Ryan Fredericks (shoulder)

LIV vs WHU Dream11 predicted line-ups

Liverpool

Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

West Ham

Lukasz Fabianski (GK), Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Pablo Zabaleta, Mark Noble, Declan Rice, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Sebastien Haller, Felipe Anderson

LIV vs WHU Dream11 top picks

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino

West Ham: Michail Antonio, Mark Noble, Manuel Lanzini

LIV vs WHU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna

Midfielders: Felipe Anderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mark Noble, Sadio Mane (captain)

Attackers: Roberto Firmino (vice-captain)

LIV vs WHU Dream11 prediction

Liverpool FC will be the favourites to beat West Ham United.

Note: The LIV vs WHU Dream11 are from our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

