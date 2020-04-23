Bundesliga On BT: Live Saturday Afternoon Football To Be Telecast Across UK After 50 Years

It has been more than a month now since all major European football leagues were suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has gripped the globe. Players have been forced to remain indoors as they continue to work on their match fitness at home itself. However, if reports are to be believed, Bundesliga is set to be the first major European league to resume with a rumoured return date set for May 9, albeit behind closed doors.

Also Read | German football 'must repay trust': Bundesliga boss Christian Seifert

Bundesliga on BT

Will Bundesliga return on May 9?

The green light has been given for the @Bundesliga_EN to restart May 9- behind closed Doors. The health department needs to agree and the league has to present them their plan but as of now things are looking up and up for May 9th return of German ⚽️. — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) April 20, 2020

Also Read | Possible May 9 resumption of Bundesliga behind closed doors

Bundesliga on BT

Live Saturday afternoon football to be telecast across the UK after 50 years

Since 1950, the English FA has banned 3 pm matches from being televised in order to ensure healthy match attendances, particularly at EFL games. However, recently the English FA lifted the Saturday ban on the broadcast of football games. Live Saturday afternoon football will resume, presumably next month, with Bundesliga on BT.

If recent reports are to be believed, the Bundesliga has been cleared to play 'ghost games' from the second week of May. BT Sport has exclusive access to telecast Bundesliga matches in the UK and the English FA requested for the blackout to be lifted during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The German top-flight has played 25 matches with just six points separating the top four teams in the league.

With nine games still left to play, the Bundesliga could complete all the fixtures by the end of June if it resumes on May 9, 2020.

Also Read | Bundesliga on BT: Amiri hopes German leafgue can return soon with Leverkusen in title chase

Also Read | Premier League lawyers investigating piracy concerns in £300m Newcastle United takeover

Will the Premier League resume next month?

🔴| Liverpool's staff have been told they can return to training in mid-May as Klopp and his players aim to step up their fitness work ahead of the Premier League's proposed continuation. (The Echo) pic.twitter.com/uKllihQY8b — The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Bundesliga on BT: 'Ghost games' only option for Bundesliga return