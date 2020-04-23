Premier League Lawyers Investigating Piracy Concerns In £300m Newcastle United Takeover

The Newcastle takeover is reportedly in its final stages of completion by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. However, Premier League lawyers are investigating claims of the Saudi Arabian state being involved in the illegal broadcast of matches in the country. The Newcastle takeover could be derailed from its tracks if the Premier League finds Saudi Arabia's involvement in the piracy of English top-flight fixtures.

Newcastle takeover financed by Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund

The news surrounding the Magpies was that Mike Ashley agreed on a £300 million takeover from Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. On Tuesday, it was reported by Marca, that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund paid a deposit fee to outgoing owner Mike Ashley in regards to the Newcastle takeover. The Newcastle United takeover through the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund will bring an end to the 13-year reign of Mike Ashely at the helm of the Magpies.

Premier League concerns over Newcastle takeover

The Premier League was warned by broadcasting group beIN Sports over the Newcastle takeover by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. The biggest broadcasting giants outside English football highlighted the unsuccessful attempts of the Premier League to take action against Saudi Arabia's satellite provider Arabsat. BeIN Sports urged the Premier League to block the Newcastle takeover. Arabsat allegedly broadcasts Premier League games illegally on beoutQ in Saudi Arabia. Campaign group Amnesty International wrote to Premier League chief Richard Masters urging him to consider Saudi's human rights record before agreeing on the takeover deal

Amnesty International writes to the Chief Executive of the football Premier League raising concerns about the purchase of Newcastle Utd by a consortium including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and warning him the league is at risk of becoming “a patsy” pic.twitter.com/XGWhPcZbcs — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 21, 2020

Newcastle takeover in jeopardy? Mike Ashley could remain Newcastle owner

The Premier League tightened their takeover rules in 2018 so that potential buyers face charges if found guilty of a crime. The Premier League will test the potential directors and owners in relation to the Newcastle takeover amid the allegations of piracy. This could allow the Saudi group to pull the plug on the Newcastle takeover despite paying a deposit to the current owner, Mike Ashley.

