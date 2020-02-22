Robert Lewandowski Reveals Jurgen Klopp's Unique Incentive To Score More Goals At Dortmund

Under Jurgen Klopp, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski emerged as one of the most prolific scorers, not only in the Bundesliga but around the world. Having moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2010, Robert Lewandowski led Borussia Dortmund to back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12. In a recent tell-all interview, the Pole explained in detail how Jurgen Klopp motivated him to bang in the goals in training in typical Jurgen Klopp manner.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski And Timo Werner Have Set The Bundesliga On Fire This Season

Most goals scored in Europe's top five leagues this season:



🇮🇹 Ciro Immobile (26)

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski (25)

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (20)

🇩🇪 Timo Werner (20)



The race for the Golden Shoe is on. pic.twitter.com/imyYwoFWXr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 21, 2020

Robert Lewandowski reveals Jurgen Klopp paid him hard cash to bang in the goals

In Borussia Dortmund colours, Robert Lewandowski netted 74 goals in 131 games in the Bundesliga. En route his 74 goals, Robert Lewandowski established a reputation for himself as being among the most clinical strikers in world football. In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Robert Lewandowski revealed the precise manner of the renowned brand of Jurgen Klopp motivation. During training sessions at Borussia Dortmund, the Poland captain revealed that he had a bet with Jurgen Klopp.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Embodies Bundesliga Logo With Outrageous Skill

"We bet that if I score 10 goals, then Jurgen gives me 50 Euros. I remember the first training sessions, I score three of four. Then after five, six, seven sessions, I score seven or eight. After three months? I score in every training sessions, more like 10."

Robert Lewandowski later said that the training sessions got to be too expensive for Jurgen Klopp. "After few weeks, Jurgen said: 'No more! It's too much for me. I don't want to pay you any more!'" The four-time Bundesliga top scorer also revealed that the now-Liverpool manager motivated him by telling him to be angrier and more expressive during training. "I had to change. That was under Jurgen.", the Pole detailed.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-oiled Machine

2️⃣5️⃣ goals in 2️⃣3️⃣ games 💥



Only the second player to do so in Bundesliga history, after Gerd Müller 📜 pic.twitter.com/yJtfshyhmc — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 21, 2020

Robert Lewandowski Dortmund stats

During his time at the Westfalenstadion, the Lewandowski Dortmund stats section makes for interesting reading. In 187 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, the Pole netted 103 goals and 42 assists. Lewandowski later moved to Dortmund's rivals Bayern Munich on a free transfer in 2014.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves Mancunian Melancholy In His Wake As Manchester United Nosedive