Liverpool Boss Klopp Says Ref Had 'Personal Issue' With Sadio Mane During Madrid Defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has accused German referee Felix Brych of having a personal issue with Sadio Mane but admitted that his team had only themselves to blame for a damaging 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in their first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Vinicius Jr had opened the scoring for the hosts before Marco Asensio doubled Real Madrid’s lead in the 36th minute as Mane appeared to be fouled by Lucas Vazquez in the build-up to the second goal. However, the Reds will now require another momentous second-leg comeback at Anfield next week after suffering a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final scoreline.

While speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp was seemingly upset with the referee in the game and accused the official of treating Mane unfairly. On one occasion, Mane appeared to be brought down by Lucas Vazquez outside of the box late on in the first half, but the Spaniard escaped punishment from the referee, which infuriated the Liverpool manager. The Liverpool attacker was then booked for dissent three minutes later.

He said, "The situation with Sadio, what the ref did tonight I have to say I don’t understand. For me, that was something personal because he dealt with the situation with Sadio, which was a clear foul like he was a diver or whatever."

“From that moment on whenever Sadio went down, he didn’t get anything. That is not right. That is what I told him after the game, that I thought he was unfair with Sadio. That doesn’t change anything at all. He [Brych] didn’t lose the game. We were not good enough to get a better result, but in these moments you need just an ‘okay’ ref. That would have been enough." The Jurgen Klopp referee comments could well draw the ire of the UEFA, making it also to the Real Madrid vs Liverpool highlights.

