Liverpool Break Host Of Records En Route Historic Win Against West Ham

On Wednesday night, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool travelled to the London Stadium to face a struggling West Ham United. This was Liverpool’s game in hand, a game which they ultimately won and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to a mammoth 19 points. That wasn’t the only story to come out of the London Stadium, though. With the 0-2 win against West Ham, Liverpool have now defeated all the sides they have faced in the Premier League this season.

Also Read | Liverpool's 'Step Up Revolution' Features Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, And Adrian

West Ham vs Liverpool highlights: Jurgen Klopp’s men march on

While Liverpool aren’t the only top-flight team to have achieved this feat, the 0-2 win at the London Stadium is significant for a number of reasons. Having beaten every Premier League team by January 29, Liverpool have achieved this feat in record time, beating Preston North End’s record of reaching the tally by February 9 in the 1888-89 season. The most common word being bandied around to describe this 19-point lead has been “insurmountable”. While that could very well prove to be the case long before Matchday 38, Liverpool are turning their season into a season of numbers.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves Mancunian Melancholy In His Wake As Manchester United Nosedive

West Ham vs Liverpool highlights: 19 played, 19 beaten, 19 points clear; A game of numbers

Liverpool’s lead of 19 points this season is more than the combined lead in the rest of Europe’s top four leagues, which comes up to 17 points. Mohamed Salah, who scored the penalty in the win against West Ham, has now been involved in 90 goals (66 goals, 24 assists) for Liverpool in just 95 games in the Premier League. He is currently three goals shy of beating Luis Suarez’s goal tally of 69, which would then make him Liverpool’s fourth-leading goalscorer.

Also Read | How Chicharito's Signing Represents A Major Coup For LA Galaxy And The MLS

The records Liverpool can break this season

Back in 2012, Manchester City set the record for most consecutive home wins (20). Considering Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League on Matchday 25, Liverpool will equal that record and will have a more than decent chance of surpassing it when West Ham make the trip to Anfield late in February. Liverpool currently have the second-longest unbeaten run in the Premier League. Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles currently hold the record for the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League, which stands at 49 games. Jurgen Klopp and his men are, therefore, just eight games away from equalling Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine