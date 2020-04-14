Liverpool Fan In Denmark Converts Entire House Into Replica Of Anfield

A hardcore Liverpool fan in Demark has turned his home into an Anfield shrine. The 'Liverpool fan Anfield house' story was trending on Twitter after Kjeld Rinfeldt, a Danish Liverpool fan converted his home into the iconic Anfield stadium. The 'Liverpool fan Anfield house' is located just south of Copenhagen in Skaelskoer, Demark.

Liverpool fan Anfield house: Who is Kjeld Rinfeldt?

Kjeld Rinfeldt is a massive Liverpool fan and has been since the past 40 years. He has been holding a season ticket ever since 2010. Rinfeldt regularly makes the 1,800-mile trip to Anfield and back to watch Liverpool games at the iconic stadium at the Kop End. However, upon his return home, Rinfeldt enters the gates of Anfield once again with the sign of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'. displayed outside the entrance of his home.

Liverpool fan Anfield house: Kjed Rinfeldt's home

The Liverpool theme on the outside illustrates the Anfield Road L4 and colourful 'This is Anfield' signs, the liver bird in his front yard as well as the famous 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at the entrance as the property bears a glorious reminder of the Reds' six European triumphs. Rinfeldt deserves credit for the way he has decorated his home but the 'Liverpool fan Anfield house' is as spectacular on the inside as well. Rinfeldt has a vast collection of photos, souvenirs, books, artwork and furniture displaying his adoration for all things associated with Liverpool.

A Liverpool fan who lives in Denmark has converted his home into Anfield 👀 pic.twitter.com/3ozE5Ovxvj — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 13, 2020

Along with his incredible collection of Liverpool items, Rinfeldt also has a Liverpool barbeque in the shape of a Liver bird. As part of his next project, Rinfeldt is planning to add a full replica of Anfield's famous Shankly Gates to go in tandem with his YNWA scroll to make it look more iconic. Fortunately, Rinfeldt's neighbours have no problems with his custom-made home.

Karl Rinfeldt on Liverpool: Premier League suspension

The Danish Liverpool fan spoke to ESPN and admitted that he does not spend a fortune on Liverpool but around £25,000 ($31,000) a year for the flights, hotels and other requirements. With the Premier League suspended, Rinfeldt stated that he is disappointed that he cannot watch Liverpool play any more. What's even worse is that he has to wait a while longer for Liverpool to be crowned as Premier League champions, a feat they are bound to achieve for the first time in 30 years.

