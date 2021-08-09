Liverpool Injury Woes Carry On Into New Season As Robertson Suffers Ankle Injury

Liverpool fans had a worrying moment on Sunday's friendly game with Athletic Club as they saw star left-back, Andrew Robertson limp off the field just before half time a scene they had gotten used to watching the 2020-21 season when they had Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all missing extended periods owing to injuries and Trent Alexander-Arnold also had niggling issues through the season.

Robertson was attempting to block a cross from Alex Berenguer and rolled over his ankle in what looked like a painful one, shortly before halftime. The Kop fell silent almost immediately but you cheered as Robertson gradually rose to his feet a minute or so later however there was no chance he could carry on as he was replaced by Owen Beck.

Speaking after the game, Klopp was quoted by Goal.com as saying, "We don't know in the moment how serious it is. It was pretty painful. The pain settled already but we cannot say anything without further assessment tomorrow. He will get a scan and then we will know more."

With Liverpool's injury woes last season, Robertson was the only defender to not miss a single Premier League game owing to injuries but with only six days until Liverpool take on Norwich, away, that run looks set to end soon.

Your support today was amazing! Thank you for all your messages, I’m positive but let’s see what tomorrow brings! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/tOFvWrvNgG — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 8, 2021

Who will replace Robertson?

The Scottish international's replacement is expected to be Kostas Tsimikas the Greece international who managed less than 10 minutes of league football last season after moving from Olympiacos but could find himself under the spotlight at Carrow Road after having a decent show so far in pre-season and is expected to feature against Osasuna on Monday in their last friendly match before the start of the 2021-22 season.

However, not everything looks down for Liverpool as they were able to afford Virgil van Dijk his first match at Anfield after almost 10 months out owing to injury. The Dutchman managed to rack up 71 minutes alongside Joel Matip in the centre of the defence and while a little rusty, the minutes were vital for him. He most likely will not feature against Norwich, as Jurgen Klopp will want to ease him back, Liverpool still have Matip, returning Joe Gomez, Nat Philips and new signing Ibrahima Konate to cover.

(Image Credits: @andrewrobertso5 - Twitter)