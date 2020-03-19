Stay At Home Challenge: Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Fails Miserably In His Attempt

Footballers around the world have forced to self-isolate in recent weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the globe in the last month. A number of football fans and players alike have undertaken the 'Stay At Home Challenge' in a bid to keep themselves busy while remaining indoors. So what is the 'Stay At Home Challenge'? The 'Stay At Home Challenge' was started by San Jose Earthquakes defender Tommy Thompson in a bid to encourage people to stay indoors and curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Stay at home challenge! I’m sure there are a lot of youth soccer players out there not able to practice like they would normally. Here are some fun skills I used to work on at home. Send me videos once you get them down and I’ll share them. Stay positive and get to practicing! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/vC32rxfmxA — Tommy Thompson (@tomthom11) March 15, 2020

Bruno Fernandes' attempt of the 'Stay At Home Challenge'

When you are told to stay at home.. Bruno Fernandes#QuarantineLife#StayAtHomeChallenge

pic.twitter.com/8JsS9yANHm — SportyBet Nigeria (@sportybetng) March 16, 2020

Jamie Carragher takes a shot at the 'Stay At Home Challenge' and fails miserably

Jamie Carragher is the latest high-profile football personality to undertake the 'Stay At Home Challenge'. However, the former Liverpool defender failed miserably in his short attempt to perform footy-ups with a toilet roll. It's just not working out for Liverpool and their fans in 2020, is it?

Jamie Carragher takes a dig at former rival Gary Neville

The man who said the competition must finish at some stage to help smaller clubs, now retweets calls for it to be cancelled 🤦‍♂️ must have forgot about the other clubs in @EFL bet they all wish they had Peter Lim bank rolling them. https://t.co/dHM7ZPimJD — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 14, 2020

