The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Stay At Home Challenge: Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Fails Miserably In His Attempt

Football News

Stay at Home Challenge: Former Liverpool defender is keeping himself busy during the coronavirus outbreak by jumping on the #Stayathomechallenge bandwagon.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stay at home challenge

Footballers around the world have forced to self-isolate in recent weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the globe in the last month. A number of football fans and players alike have undertaken the 'Stay At Home Challenge' in a bid to keep themselves busy while remaining indoors. So what is the 'Stay At Home Challenge'? The 'Stay At Home Challenge' was started by San Jose Earthquakes defender Tommy Thompson in a bid to encourage people to stay indoors and curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Former Liverpool star hits out at ‘stupid’ and 'greedy’ Premier League cancellation claims

Bruno Fernandes' attempt of the 'Stay At Home Challenge'

Also Read | Real Madrid keen to release Gareth Bale for FREE this summer: Report

Jamie Carragher takes a shot at the 'Stay At Home Challenge' and fails miserably

Also Read | COVID-19: Valencia defender Elaquim Mangala took positive diagnosis as a 'joke'

Jamie Carragher is the latest high-profile football personality to undertake the 'Stay At Home Challenge'. However, the former Liverpool defender failed miserably in his short attempt to perform footy-ups with a toilet roll. It's just not working out for Liverpool and their fans in 2020, is it? 

Also Read | WWE stars stop wrestling during commercial breaks in unusual leaked footage; watch video

Jamie Carragher takes a dig at former rival Gary Neville

Also Read | Tottenham keeper Paul Robinson scores freak free kick vs Watford on Mar 17, 2007

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI