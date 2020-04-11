The Debate
Coronavirus UK: Liverpool Legend Sir Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive For COVID-19

Football News

Coronavirus UK: Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tested positive for coronavirus this week. The 69-year-old remains asymptomatic despite being admitted.

Coronavirus UK

The turn of the decade has been a surprisingly difficult one for Liverpool supporters. The club bowed out of the Champions League in a humbling defeat against Atletico Madrid at Anfield. After suffering the first loss in the Premier League against Watford, there was more disappointment in store for the Reds as the 2019-20 season was put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus UK crisis. On Friday, there was even more bad news for Liverpool supporters after club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Sir Alex Ferguson Pays Tribute To NHS, Talks About The Time They Saved His Life

Coronavirus UK

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Tottenham's Jose Mourinho accepts breaking social distancing rules amidst UK

Coronavirus UK

Dalglish family issue official statement to Liverpool supporters

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Liverpool trolled after placing non-playing staff on furlough

Kenny Dalglish is arguably the greatest player in Liverpool’s history, Sir Kenny Dalglish made 515 appearances for Liverpool after signing in 1977, scoring 172 goals in the process. Kenny Dalglish also won five league titles, three European Cups and four League Cups while playing at Anfield. The 69-year old took over as player/manager in 1985 and led his side to their first and only League and FA Cup double. 

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Antonio Rudiger blasts French doctors for racist African suggestion

Coronavirus UK

COVID-19 UK pandemic continues to threaten local residents

Also Read | COVID-19 UK: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy announces 20% pay cut for non-playing staff

