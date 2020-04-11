Coronavirus UK: Liverpool Legend Sir Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive For COVID-19

The turn of the decade has been a surprisingly difficult one for Liverpool supporters. The club bowed out of the Champions League in a humbling defeat against Atletico Madrid at Anfield. After suffering the first loss in the Premier League against Watford, there was more disappointment in store for the Reds as the 2019-20 season was put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus UK crisis. On Friday, there was even more bad news for Liverpool supporters after club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tested positive for COVID-19.

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

With regard to the latest retweet, Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of another infection. He remains asymptomatic. Before going to hospital, he had been in voluntary self-isolation. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) April 10, 2020

Dalglish family issue official statement to Liverpool supporters

The Dalglish family have released the following statement to supporters regarding Sir Kenny Dalglish. https://t.co/aNT5fXakFx — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 10, 2020

Kenny Dalglish is arguably the greatest player in Liverpool’s history, Sir Kenny Dalglish made 515 appearances for Liverpool after signing in 1977, scoring 172 goals in the process. Kenny Dalglish also won five league titles, three European Cups and four League Cups while playing at Anfield. The 69-year old took over as player/manager in 1985 and led his side to their first and only League and FA Cup double.

COVID-19 UK pandemic continues to threaten local residents

As of 9am 10 April, 316,836 tests have concluded, with 19,116 tests on 9 April.



256,605 people have been tested of which 73,758 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 9 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 8,958 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/m6gDZBMUWb — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 10, 2020

