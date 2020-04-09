Sir Alex Ferguson Pays Tribute To NHS, Talks About The Time They Saved His Life

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson paid tribute to the National Health Service (NHS) earlier this week and said he is pleased that they are getting recognition for their work. Sir Alex Ferguson spoke highly of the NHS and also appreciated them after they saved his life two years ago. The NHS has been at the forefront of battling the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and in an official statement, Manchester United have offered them support and appreciation in the battle against the COVID-19 crisis.

Coronavirus UK: Sir Alex Ferguson lauds the NHS; says they saved his life two years ago

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to the NHS for their outstanding service to the UK amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League legend said that he is glad that the NHS is getting recognition of their work and underlined his admiration and appreciation for the service and its staff. Sir Alex Ferguson, who received first-hand care from the National Health Service, said that they saved his life two years ago. The Premier League great suffered a brain haemorrhage in May 2018 and, post an emergency operation, made a complete recovery. Sir Alex Ferguson said that he was proud of how Manchester United and the NHS were combining forces to combat the COVID-19 crisis in the UK.

We are proud to recognise the tireless contribution of @NHSuk staff in response to the coronavirus pandemic.



Here are the actions we are taking to support them at this time:#MUFC #ProtectTheNHS #StayHomeSaveLives — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2020

Coronavirus UK: Manchester United offer support to the National Health Service

In an official statement, Manchester United announced their support for the National Health Service amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League giants have offered more than 3,500 gifts from the Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust and the NHS Manchester Foundation Trust Charity to the NHS staff including the cleaners and backroom staff. Old Trafford also has been put on the reserve list as a possible temporary blood donation centre, which may be initiated later in the year as a response to a likely fall in blood donations during the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League club have also offered a fleet of 16 vehicles with volunteer drivers for the NHS courier service. All perishable goods stocked at Old Trafford - 30,000 items of food and drink - have been given to the NHS staff while the catering staff already used food in stock to cook around 350 meals for local food banks and charities.

