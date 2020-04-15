Steven Gerrard Names The Six Players Who Made Him Fall In Love With Football

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard named the six footballers who motivated him during his childhood days. Steven Gerrard spent his whole career playing for Liverpool. Coming through the ranks at Liverpool, Gerrard went on to establish himself as one of the greatest midfielders in the sport, with the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Frank Lampard regarding him as the best midfielder during their careers. While Zinedine Zidane and Frank Lampard have already bestowed him with praise, Steven Gerrard has now repaid that praise by listing the six football players that made him fall in love with the sport.

Players who made Liverpool's Steven Gerrard fall in love with football

Former Liverpool player Jaime Redknapp challenged Steven Gerrard to name his six childhood influences who made him fall in love with football. The Liverpool legend had his answers ready. Steven Gerrard, while responding to Redknapp's challenge, uploaded an Instagram story naming his favourite six.

Steven Gerrard's childhood heroes

John Barnes Ian Rush Paul Gascoigne Gary Lineker Zinedine Zidane

Steven Gerrard's Instagram story

Steven Gerrard's list included Liverpool legends John Barnes and Ian Rush. England greats Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne also made the list. Global superstars Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane concluded the list of six. Steven Gerrard then nominated Luis Garcia, Neil Mellor and Robbie Keane to name their six childhood favourites.

